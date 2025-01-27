Fitness Coach Advises Connecting With Natural Light For Better Health

Natural light is a photographer's best friend, a selling point for homes and a huge mood boosting factor for office workers. Generally speaking, most of us would rather spend our lives in the warmth of the sun than in the glare and buzz of fluorescent lights. It's also interesting to note that sunlight is more than simply a pleasant bonus that makes your pictures Instagram-worthy, it is also a treasure trove of several health benefits. In his latest Instagram post, fitness coach Luke Coutinho advises his followers to put down their phones and enjoy the sunlight. He wrote, "Connect with natural light and wake up...phones on later. Even better step out for a quick walk if you can. Expose your skin and eyes to natural light and sun. Be educated, not influenced. Action is gold."

Here are some benefits of natural lights for your body and mind:

1. Source of vitamin D



Sunlight is our primary source of Vitamin D. It is a pretty well-known fact, but many people are still not aware of the precise functions it performs. Vitamin D is essential for healthy bone growth since it helps us grow and develop during infancy and is necessary for our body to absorb calcium. Deficiency of this vitamin can also result in depression and obesity.

2. Enhances mood



Natural daylight isn't just about brightness, it also improves our mood. Exposure to sunlight releases serotonin in our body, making us feel happy.

3. Increases productivity



You will be more focused and productive when exposed to natural light. It will help you to boost your energy levels and will help you stay focused.

4. Keeps your body clock in check



Our circadian cycles play a significant role in our health. In essence, they are the rhythms that our body employs to synchronize every process, from cell regeneration to digestion. With exposure to the sun, our bodies naturally recognize when it's time to reset the clock as the sun rises and maintain the rhythm as the sun sets, readying us for relaxation and renewal.

5. Improves blood circulation



Regular exposure to sunlight improves blood circulation and flow by widening blood vessels. During the winter, when low temperatures tend to induce blood vessels to constrict, absorbing natural light can be very helpful.

Follow these tips for better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.