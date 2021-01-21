Expert Shares 8 Weight Loss Foods That Will Actually Keep You Full

Curd and eggs are weight loss friendly foods that will also fill you up

Count calories is an important aspect to look into, if you are trying to lose weight. But as we have mentioned numerous times earlier, you need to make smart choices, and definitely not starve yourself. When it comes to low calorie foods, options are aplenty. What needs to be pointed out here, is that these low-calorie foods need to be filling as well. It is only then that you can continue following the diet in the long run, without experiencing more cravings, irritability, low mood, etc.

Weight loss foods that will actually keep you full

Nutritionist Rachel Paul, who goes by the name of collegenutritionist on Instagram, recently shared a couple foods that are weight loss-friendly, low in calories and also incredibly filling. "For weight loss, total calories matter most, but some foods are more filling than others. If you're interested in weight loss, put these delish foods on your grocery list for next week," she writes in the caption of her post.

Here are a couple of foods that are weight loss-friendly and also filling:

1. Greek yogurt/ curd: It is low in calories and high in protein, hence filling in nature. Have a bowl of homeset curd with your meals every day to get your daily dose of probiotics and calcium. You can also snack on it to beat in-between meal hunger pangs.

2. Nuts: Nuts are a good source of protein and healthy fats. They make for an excellent snacking option, and can even be eaten along with your meals or on the top of your salads.

3. Salmon and tuna: This fatty fish is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health. It is also rich in protein, a nutrient which helps in controlling appetite and makes you feel full quickly.

4. Eggs: Eggs are an excellent source of protein, vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin and iron. Egg whites are a great source of protein. They are also considered to be the ideal keto-friendly food.

Eggs are an excellent source of protein

5. Chicken: Chicken is lean meat with very less fat. It is rich source of good quality protein, calcium and phosphorus. Have grilled chicken breast with steamed veggies, on top of salads, or prepare curries.

6. Green veggies: Leafy green veggies are low in calories and high in beneficial vitamins and minerals. They add volume to your meals and also help in increasing your fibre intake.

7. Legumes and lentils: They are a great source of vegetarian protein, fibre and other beneficial nutrients. You can have them with steamed rice or add them to salads, grilled chicken meals or have them in the form of soup. They make for filling and wholesome meals you can have guilt-free, every day.

8. Edamame, tofu and other soy foods: These are all plant-based sources of protein which you can have guilt-free. On the basis of their availability, you can prepare curries, cutlets, add them to salads or have them as a sabzi.

