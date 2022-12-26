Expert-Approved Tips To Stay Fit And Healthy During Holiday Season

You should try maintaining a healthy sleep schedule even during the festivities

As the year comes to an end, back-to-back holidays are lined up for us to plan a family trip, go on an excursion with friends or just remain holed up inside the house. New Year holidays are meant to relax, enjoy the season, and make memories by spending time with close ones. These days of more fun and less work are awaited most of us. However, this is also the time when we tend to become quite irresponsible about our health and go all in at Christmas and New Year parties. Hence, it is important that you stick to the right routine even during the festivities to avoid any health issues in the long run.

Follow these tips to stay healthy during the festive season

Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, in her latest Instagram Reel, shares a few tips to help us remain fit and healthy this holiday season.

1. A right start

Emphasising the need to have a good start to the day, the doctor says that one should have good-quality fat and protein in the morning. This, according to her, will keep our hormones balanced and make us feel satiated so that we don't crave junk food.

2. Soak up the Sun

For many, the dark and cold winter season brings a feeling of sadness that can affect productivity. If you want to cheer up your mood then head out in the Sun and bask in the sunlight. According to the doctor, sunlight can be an effective antidepressant and getting some morning sunlight can help you feel good. She adds that our body also needs sunlight to build immunity and beat the blues.

3. Sleep tight

After you shake your legs for hours to your favourite tracks at the party, a night of good sleep is what can provide you with much-needed rest. Besides this, sleeping also prevents insulin from spiking. The doctor says that sleep deprivation can increase the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, in the body and promote fat deposition. She suggests taking at least 7-8 hours of daily sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.