Boost Your Vitamin D Levels With Regular Exercise, Healthy Diet And Much More: Here Are All The Steps You Need Follow

Vitamin D deficiency: Add foods rich in vitamin D to your diet to stay healthy

Highlights Vitamin D deficiency can lead to poor mood and fatigue

Sunlight is one of the best sources vitamin D

Exercise also enhances the levels of vitamin D in your body

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin. It is also known as the sunshine vitamin as your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sun rays. Vitamin D plays a significant role in maintaining healthy bones and teeth by assisting in calcium absorption. It is also beneficial to your heart health and immune system. When you are not consuming enough vitamin D, you might experience symptoms like frequent illness, constant tiredness, fatigue, poor bone health, hair fall, slow healing of wounds and poor mood. Other than sunlight several foods are also loaded with vitamin D. Here are some interesting ways to boost vitamin D levels.

Vitamin D: Know how to increase vitamin D levels

Nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to share a few tips to enhance the levels of vitamin D in your body. "Many often choose supplements but it is important to understand the role of supplements. As the name suggests, supplements are only to supplement or aid and enhance. They are in no way a replacement for your baseline diet. To make your supplements work better you need to focus on your diet, nutrition and lifestyle too."

Also read: Vitamin D For Children: Know Importance, Daily Requirement, Food Sources, Supplementation And Much More

You should follow a healthy diet and lifestyle to help supplements work better

Photo Credit: iStock

Here are some of the tips she shared-

1. Do not miss exercise

Exercise and a wholesome diet are two important rungs on your journey to addressing vitamin D deficiency. According to studies, exercising two to three hours per week boosts the levels of Vitamin D in the body. Regular exercise can also help you maintain a healthy weight and lower the risk of several lifestyle-related disorders.

Also read: Taking Vitamin D Supplements? Here's What You Should Follow For Effective Results

2. Add plenty of vitamin D food sources

"Avoid going fat-free with food, and instead add generous amounts of desi ghee, home-churned butter, kacchi ghani oils and dairy products coming from indigenous breeds of cows," Ganeriwal mentions in her post.

Some of the best sources of vitamin D are- mushrooms, egg yolks, fatty fishes, nuts, seeds and fortified foods.

Fatty fishes are a good source of vitamin D as well as omega-3 fatty acids

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Don't miss healthy fats

Till now, you might have understood that fats are essential for your health just like other nutrients. So, in order to make up for the low vitamin D levels, you cannot afford to miss essential fats. The nutritionist tells that you should add enough desi ghee, coconut, white butter, filtered oils etc. Also do not add low fat or fat-free versions of milk, yogurt and other products.

Also read: Do You Need More Vitamin D In Winters? Expert Reveals; Know Daily Requirement And Food Sources

Vitamin D helps in regulating the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. It also keeps your immune system healthy. Get a sufficient amount of vitamin D and boost our overall health.

(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert and Yoga Teacher at Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.