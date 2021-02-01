Taking Vitamin D Supplements? Here's What You Should Follow For Effective Results

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to lower back pain, frequent infections and depression

Highlights Vitamin D is also know as the sunshine vitamin

Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight

Consult an expert before consuming vitamin D supplements

For healthy functioning of the body, you need to ensure consumption of all necessary nutrients. Therefore, experts always advise consuming a well-balanced diet. Adequate consumption of each vital nutrients assists in various body functions. Many fail to receive all the nutrients in the right quantity. There can be several reasons behind it including the kind of diet you follow, unhealthy eating, availability of food and much more. Vitamin D deficiency is one of the common deficiencies. The sunshine vitamin is responsible for maintaining healthy bones and teeth as it enhances the absorption calcium from the diet consumed. Vitamin D is also responsible for a healthy immune system and much more.

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to symptoms like muscle weakness, pain, fatigue, depression, lower back pain, frequent infections and much more. You doctor might prescribe supplements to overcome this deficiency. To make your supplements work wonders for you, here are some tips you need to follow.

Vitamin D deficiency: Follow these to deal with it

Celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to share a few tips that you should keep in mind while taking vitamin D supplements. "To fight deficiencies effectively, you need to start with eating right. For optimum vitamin D intake add a good amount of quality fats to your meal. So, avoid going fat-free and include generous amounts of desi ghee, homemade butter, nuts, kachi ghani oil and dairy."

"There is a research from the Harvard Public of School health which says that good amount of exercise (2-3 per week of exercise) also boosts vitamin D levels. So, exercise regularly, follow a healthy lifestyle and eat right to see the magic of the supplements you are consuming," she adds.

Also read: All About Vitamin D

Vitamin D: Mushrooms, egg yolks and salmon are some food sources of vitamin D

Photo Credit: iStock

Food sources of vitamin D

When exposed to sunlight your body produces vitamin D. Some of the food sources include- fatty fishes like salmon, egg yolks, mushrooms and fortified foods.

Also read: Do You Need More Vitamin D In Winters? Expert Reveals; Know Daily Requirement And Food Sources

Vitamin D toxicity

High levels of vitamin D in the body can lead to side effects like nausea, vomiting, kidney issues, weakness and frequent urination. According to the National Institutes of Health, those between the ages of 1 to 70 years should consume 600 IU of vitamin D daily. Those above the age of 70 years need a little extra amount of vitamin D that is 800 IU daily. You should seek help from an expert before adding supplements to your diet and take them as prescribed.

(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert and Yoga Teacher at Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.