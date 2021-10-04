Eliminate Gas, Bloating And Indigestion With This Simple Drink Made At Home

Some food items can leave you gassy and bloated

Highlights Poor eating habits can lead to gas, bloating and indigestion

Ajwain can help you boost digestion

Fennel seeds are well-known for digestion-boosting properties

Digestive issues can affect anyone, anytime. Sometimes, your favourite foods can delight your taste buds but leave you with a host of problems. Inactivity can also leave you with problems like gas, bloating and indigestion. But some simple home remedies can help you deal with these issues effectively. The Indian kitchen is loaded with magical ingredients that are loaded with powerful medicinal properties. Holistic lifestyle coach, Luke Coutinho also shared a video on his Instagram feed in which he shared a simple remedy for gas, bloating and indigestion. Keep reading to know how to prepare this powerful drink.

Herbal drink for gas, bloating and indigestion

Coutinho explains, "Many people often experience gas issues, bloating and an uncomfortable feeling. Certain foods can make you gassy and you should be aware of the impact of these foods. Here's a simple home remedy that you can try but if it doesn't suit you, avoid."

Also read: Nausea, Bloating, Acidity: Here's How Jal Jeera Is A One Stop Solution For These Problems

How to prepare this drink?

In the video, Coutinho shared the method to prepare a simple drink. You need one tablespoon of ajwain(carom) , jeera (cumin) and sauf (fennel) each. Also, take four peppercorns. Add these to one litre of water and bring it to a boil and simmer it. The whole process should take you 5-7 minutes. Later strain it, and drink around 200 ml at a time. It will help you relieve bloating, excess gas formation and also help you relieve constipation.

Also read: Ajwain Leaves: Try This Powerful Home Remedy For Gas And Bloating

Take note

"This remedy will help you fight these common digestive issues but always address the root cause of your problem and try to eliminate that," Coutinho adds.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.