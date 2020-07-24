Ajwain Leaves: Try This Powerful Home Remedy For Gas And Bloating

Ajwain leaves can give a boost to your digestion and immunity

Ajwain is powerful home remedy for digestion issues. This is something that we are all aware of. But how often have you used ajwain leaves? Also known as ova leaves, the leaves of ajwain can also help you with digestion and also immunity. Nutritionist Jinal Shah, in one of her recent Instagram post elaborates further on the benefits of ajwain leaves and the different ways you can include them in your diet.

Benefits of ajwain leaves and how you can include them in your diet

1. Ajwain leaves can be grinded to make a chutney. The same can be consumed for breakfast or lunch and it can help you have a stronger immunity and better digestion, mentions Shah in her post.

2. For people who experience constant bloating or heaviness after a meals, break a few ajwain leaves and add them to your bathing water.

Ajwain leaves can help in reducing bloating and feeling of heaviness after a meal

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Ajwain leaves can also be deep fried and eaten along with a cup of hot masala tea as an evening snack.

4. Ajwain leaves can also be boiled into water along with some honey, black pepper and turmeric. The concoction can help in reducing cough and cold symptoms.

5. Ajwain leaves can be added to vegetable juice for additional flavour.

6. For someone who experiences trouble with digestion regularly, including ajwain leaves in diet can be beneficial in a number of ways.

7. Ajwain seeds, on the other hand, has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal properties as well. They can be added to tadkas of dals and subzis, and can be chewed raw as well.

8. These tiny seeds can nearly be an instant cure to gassiness and bloating. Chew on 1/4 tsp of carom seeds with a pinch of salt and some water. The results are going to be magical if the seeds suit you!

(Jinal Shah is a senior nutritionist with Rujuta Diwekar)

