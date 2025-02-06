Ajwain: 10 Benefits Of Adding Carom Seeds To Your Diet

Ajwain, also known as Caron seeds is a spice that is commonly used in Indian cooking and traditional medicine. It has a strong, pungent taste with a hint of bitterness due to its high content of thymol, a compound known for its antibacterial and digestive properties. Ajwain is packed with health benefits and to maximise these benefits, it can be consumed in various ways. You can chew on raw seeds, consume overnight soaked in water, drink ajwain tea or add them to your dishes. Keep reading as we share a list of ways in which adding ajwain to your diet can help boost your health.

Some of the amazing benefits of adding Ajwain to your diet

1. Aids digestion

Ajwain is widely known for its ability to stimulate digestive enzymes which help break down food efficiently. Thymol, the compound found in ajwain, improves gastric juice secretion, preventing indigestion, bloating and gas.

2. Reduces acidity & heartburn

Ajwain acts as a natural antacid as it helps neutralise stomach acid and provides relief from acid reflux, heartburn and stomach discomfort. Its alkaline properties help maintain pH balance in the stomach.

3. Boosts metabolism and weight loss

Carom seeds help accelerate metabolism and improve fat digestion. Their thermogenic properties help burn calories faster while controlling cravings. Drinking ajwain water in the morning on an empty stomach can boost fat metabolism and improve digestion.

4. Relief from cough and cold

Ajwain has anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. This makes it effective in treating cough, congestion and respiratory issues. It helps clear mucus from the airways and soothes throat irritation.

5. Reduces inflammation and joint pain

Ajwain contains anti-inflammatory compounds that help relieve joint pain, arthritis and muscle stiffness. Ajwain oil or soaking sore joints in ajwain-infused water can help ease pain. Regular consumption of ajwain water also helps reduce internal inflammation and stiffness.

6. Regulates blood pressure

Compounds found in ajwain act as natural vasodilators, helping in relaxing the blood vessels and improving blood circulation. This helps in regulating high blood pressure and reducing heart disease risk.

7. Betters gut health by fighting infections

Ajwain has strong anti-microbial and anti-fungal properties.This helps protect the gut from harmful bacteria, parasites and infections. It is particularly useful is treating food poisoning, diarrhoea and stomach infections.

8. Eases menstrual pain

Ajwain is known to relieve menstrual cramps and regulate irregular periods due to its muscle-relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps reduce bloating and water retention during menstruation.

9. Improves respiratory health

Ajwain helps open up the bronchial tubes making it easier to breathe which is beneficial for people suffering from asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory conditions.

10. Enhances oral health

The antibacterial properties of ajwain help combat bad breath, oral infections and tooth pain. Thymol acts as a natural antiseptic, preventing bacterial growth in the mouth.

Incorporating ajwain in your diet can help maximise these health benefits.

