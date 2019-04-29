Low In Calories, This Refreshing Summer Drink Will Hydrate You And Keep Indigestion At Bay

Jaljeera provides the body with essential micronutrients

Highlights Jaljeera can prevent heartburn and nausea It can improve appetite It can improve bowel movement

Summer in Delhi is finally here. Nothing to rejoice though, as the temperatures are already soaring as high as 42 degrees! The scorching heat is so intense that it imparts a burning feeling to every part of your body that is not covered by clothes, as soon as you step out in the sun. In such a situation, a refreshing and cooling drink can do wonders in terms of keeping you cool, hydrated and energised. In this article, we are going to talk about an excellent summer drink which can be prepared quickly at the comfort of your home.

Jaljeera health benefits: Weight loss, indigestion and more

The drink is the very delicious jaljeera, which is an extremely popular refreshment in north India. In a post shared on Instagram, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares how you can prepare jaljeera and how this drink can help in maintaining your digestive health during summer.

Also read: This Protein-Rich Drink Is Good For Your Overall Health: Here's Why You Should Have It

The two essential ingredients that are required to make jaljeera are water (jal) and cumin (jeera). The best about jaljeera that it is low in calories and can be a part of your weight loss diet as well!

All you need to do is roast a cup of jeera seeds on tawa for around 10 minutes and then grind it to make jeera powder. Now, take a blender and add some water, add jeera powder, black salt, mint leaves, coriander leaves, ginger powder, tamarind pulp, lemon juice, grated jaggery/ shakkar/ brown sugar (optional) and ice. Chill and serve.

Also read: Try These Simple Homemade Drinks That Can Help You Get Rid Of Belly Fat; Learn How To Make Them

Other health benefits of jaljeera you can count on

1. Ingredients that are required to prepare jaljeera are all good for digestion. They can stimulate digestive enzymes and keep your digestion on point throughout summer.

2. Jaljeera can help in keeping some common problems at bay, including heartburn, acidity, gas, nausea and giddiness.

3. Jaljeera is one drink that improve your appetite. It can be helpful for people who have undergone radiation therapy of chemotherapy.

Also read: For A Healthy Heart, Drink Orange Juice Daily

4. It can improve bowel movement, which can be especially helpful for people with constipation.

5. Low in calories, jaljeera can aid weight loss. You can have it pre or post your workout or any time during the day to quench your thirst and hydrate you.

6. If you are looking for a detox, then jaljeera is the drink for you! The diverse mix of spices that are added to it can help in detoxification and provide the body with a number of essential micronutrients.

7. Mothers-to-be can benefit from jaljeera as the drink can help in preventing nausea and sickness during pregnancy.

So what are you waiting for? Treat yourself with a chilled glass of jaljeera and don't let that summer heat take a toll on your mind and health.

(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.