Ek Amle Ka Dose, Harr Roz: Why Rujuta Diwekar Recommends Having Amla Daily, Especially During Winter

Amla is a very versatile fruit which is in season during winter

Highlights There are multiple ways to include amla in your diet

You can have the fruit in morning or snack on it in between meals

The fruit can give a boost to your immunity

Amla or the Indian gooseberry is currently in season and there is no reason why it should not be a part of your diet right now. The fruit is a powerhouse of Vitamin C and antioxidants, and is also low in calories. Stressing on the importance of including amla in your diet, especially in winter is celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. As part of the guideline of 12-week Fitness Project 2020, Rujuta talks about the versatility of Indian gooseberry and why you should have amla daily.

In numerous of our previous articles, we have extensively spoken on the benefits of amla for hair, skin and immunity. Keep reading to know more reasons why the Indian gooseberry must be a part of your diet.

Amla can offer you protection from cough and cold during winter

Photo Credit: iStock

Top reasons to include Amla in your diet

"An Amla a day, keeps cold, coughs and flu away" and "ek amle ka dose harr roz" are some of the ways Rujuta tells how important it is to include amla in your diet.

Apart from the multiple health benefits of the fruit, it is also important to know that amla has been a fruit which has been traditionally a part of Indian culture for generations.

Also read: Beat Bitter Taste Of Amla With This Sweet-Sour Amla Candy You Can Have Daily

1. For therapeutic and medicinal reasons, people have been eating amla to stay strong and healthy during the harsh winter months. Eating amla regularly can prevent cough, cold and flu and may even quicken recovery.

2. If you are seeking weight loss, then amla can help you burn fat and sport a similar waist. Eating the fruit can also prevent sluggishness that make you miss workouts regularly.

3. People with diabetes can include amla in their diet as it helps in improving insulin sensitivity and also regulates blood sugar levels.

4. Heart patients can benefit by including amla in their diet as the fruit can help in regulating production of cholesterol and as cardio-protective abilities, mentions Rujuta.

Amla has cardio-protective properties and can be good for your heart

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Is Alcohol Consumption Linked To Heart Disease: Let's Find Out

5. Speaking of Vitamin C dosage, then amla can provide you with 20 times more Vitamin C than orange. It is the one fruit that you can bank on for tiredness, dullness and irritation.

6. Immunity boosting benefits of amla (thanks to Vitamin C content) can help you with speedy healing of wounds.

7. If you are fighting with iron deficiency or anaemia, then amla is fruit for you. It helps in assimilation of iron in the body. It can give a boost to haemoglobin levels.

8. Iron assimilation benefits of amla are also great for girls who have a difficult time before their periods or premenstrual syndrome. Regular intake of amla or having amla in morning can reduce period pain.

9. Also, if you have heavy flow on second day of the period, then Vitamin B1 and Vitamin B2 in amla will be helpful for you.

10. If you want a younger-looking skin and hair devoid of grey scale, then make sure that amla is a part of your diet.

Amla can help you have younger-looking skin and prevent greying of hair

Photo Credit: iStock

11. Amla has been found to be beneficial for eye health and oral health as well.

Also read: Do Not Ignore Oral Health! Simple Tips To Maintain Oral Hygiene

Ways to include amla in your diet

Amla is extremely versatile in nature and can be included in your diet in multiple ways. Following are some ways to eat amla:

1. Eat the fruit raw, sprinkle some rock salt on it if you want

2. Grind the fruit to form fresh and homemade sherbets

3. Amla murabba or amla jams can be made at home. They have a long shelf life, and can be consumed with meals.

4. You can prepare amla pickle and have it with lunch or dinner.

5. Bring back chyawanprash in your diet if you want to get your daily dose of amla. You can have it with milk or water or just like that.

6. Amla supari or dried and salted amla is another way to include amla in your diet. This acts as a nice mouth freshener that can curb acidity and promote digestion.

Also read: Healthy Skin, Hair, Digestion And Immunity: Luke Coutinho Suggests A Simple Morning Ritual For All Of These

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.