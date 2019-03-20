You Must Not Ignore Oral Health At Any Cost! Simple Tips To Maintain Oral Hygiene

The theme for World Oral Health Day 2019 is Say Ahh: Act on Mouth Health.

Highlights Every year World Oral Health Day is celebrated on 20th of March You must brush regularly You must ensure that you get a dental check-up done every 6 months

Every year World Oral Health Day is celebrated on 20th of March. The day was first declared by FDI in 2007 and officially celebrated in 2013. World Oral Health Day (WOHD) is a global oral health campaign which seeks to spread global awareness on the prevention and control of oral diseases. Millions of people across the world suffer from poor oral health and this demands action on the level of individual, family and community. Poor oral health can lead to poor health outcomes and take a toll on individual's overall health and well-being. The day is a platform to promote good oral health for one and all and to help reduce the overall oral disease burden. World Oral Health Day aims to encourage individuals to maintain a healthy mouth at all ages.

Every year World Oral Health Day focuses on a specific theme. The theme for World Oral Health Day 2019 is Say Ahh: Act on Mouth Health.

Also read: All About Gum Disease, Best Tips To Keep It Away

Poor oral health can lead to poor health outcomes and take a toll on individual's overall health and well-being.

Photo Credit: iStock

Have a look at some simple tips to maintain oral health:

The first and foremost tip to maintain oral hygiene is brush three times a day. Also, the way you brush your teeth plays an important role in maintaining oral health. Brushing right involves choosing the right toothbrush, the right toothpaste and the amount of toothpaste

Nutrition also plays an important role for a healthy smile. You must include calcium-rich dairy products in your diet like cheese and yogurt. These foods are good for dental health. One should also incorporate green leafy vegetables like apples, celery and almonds to have sparkling teeth

You must also limit the intake of sugary foods and acidic drinks like soft drinks and other sweetened beverages

Plaque can also build up on your tongue. This can lead to bad mouth odor, and other oral health problems. You must gently brush your tongue every time you brush your teeth

You must also make it a point to use mouthwash regularly

Avoid hard sugar candies, sweets and biting on ice as they can trigger a dental emergency such as a broken or a chipped tooth or even any gum disease. Avoid caffeinated and citrus drinks and replace them with plain water.

You must drink plain water all day long. Water can help wash away the sticky and acidic foods and beverages in between the brushes

You must protect your teeth with a helmet or mouth guard while playing sports

You must ensure that you get a dental check-up done every 6 months. This leads to early diagnosis and eventually early treatments

Also read: List Of Foods Good for Your Teeth

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.