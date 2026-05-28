The suspected Ebola case involving a 37-year-old businessman from Congo in Gujarat has tested negative, State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Thursday, easing concerns after four people were placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. The businessman, identified as Amuri Lokula, had recently travelled from Congo to Mumbai before visiting Silvassa, Daman and Vadodara. According to details shared by the Health Department, he arrived in Mumbai around 10 days ago, stayed there for five days and later spent around four days in the Silvassa-Daman region before reaching Vadodara on May 22.

Pansheriya said the report of the suspected Ebola patient had returned negative and urged people not to panic or spread rumours.

“Citizens are requested not to panic in any manner and to stay away from rumours. They should trust only the official information issued by the Health Department,” the minister said.

“The state government and the Health Department are fully alert, prepared and committed to safeguarding public health,” he added.

A Health Department source told IANS that only the businessman who had arrived from Congo was tested for Ebola and that the report had come negative at present.

“Rest three reports are already negative,” the source said, referring to the three individuals who had been quarantined after coming in contact with the businessman.

On Wednesday, state authorities had quarantined four people, including the businessman from Congo, after he developed fever following his travel from Africa.

Officials had said all four were isolated at separate facilities in Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure and samples had been sent for testing.

The state government had also intensified screening measures at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) for passengers arriving from Ebola-affected countries, including Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

Isolation wards were kept ready at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Surat Civil Hospital and SVP Hospital as part of preparedness measures.

Health authorities across India have stepped up surveillance and monitoring after suspected Ebola cases were reported in Gujarat and Bengaluru, although no confirmed Ebola case has been reported in the country so far.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)