Ebola Outbreak: Over 900 Suspected Cases, India Issues Travel Advisory; 10 Major Updates

On 15 May 2026, the Ministries of Public Health, Hygiene, and Social Welfare of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Ministry of Health of Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola Disease. On 16 May 2026, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that the ongoing Ebola outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). This surge is driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain, which rapidly spreads and currently, no approved vaccines or specific treatments exist. Here are the latest developments from the Ebola outbreak around the world and in India.

Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda: 10 latest updates

As per the WHO's latest update, more than 900 suspected cases have been identified so far, including 101 confirmed cases. World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X, "In Ituri province, the epicentre of the outbreak, nearly 5 million people live amid ongoing conflict." According to the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in DRC, a total of 904 suspected cases, 101 confirmed cases, 119 suspected deaths, and 10 confirmed deaths have been reported. Additionally, a total of 5 confirmed cases and 1 confirmed death have been reported in Uganda, as of May 24. On May 22, WHO revised its risk assessment to "very high" at the national level, while keeping it as "high" at the regional level and "low" globally. While transmissions were initially localised to the DRC provinces of Ituri and Nord-Kivu, authorities confirmed that the virus has officially breached Sud-Kivu Province. Now, authorities have confirmed that it has spread to Sud-Kivu Province. This means that the virus is spreading within communities and local efforts to control it are not keeping up. On May 23, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed three new laboratory-verified cases in Uganda, bringing the country's total to five. In India, the government has issued a health advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan. Any traveller with symptoms like fever, vomiting, unexplained bleeding, headache, or recent exposure to infected individuals should report immediately to Airport Health Officers before immigration clearance. Currently, there are no confirmed Ebola cases in India. However, authorities have intensified surveillance at airports through airport screening, laboratory readiness and quarantine arrangements. The Health Ministry has also issued an official advisory urging all citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan. Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday declared that precautionary measures have been implemented within the state, including screening passengers arriving from the countries affected by Ebola. "The government is on high alert, necessary precautionary measures have been initiated, and the medical and health department is fully prepared to tackle any possible Ebola situation," Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said. Previously, the Tamil Nadu government intensified surveillance and precautionary measures across airports, ports and government healthcare facilities following an advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry.

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