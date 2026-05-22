Ebola Alert: Surveillance, Health Screening Measures Intensified At Kochi Airport

Health authorities have intensified surveillance and precautionary measures against the Ebola virus at Cochin International Airport, in Kerala's Kochi, following an emergency preparedness meeting jointly convened by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and the Airport Health Organisation (APHO). The move comes amid heightened global concern over Ebola outbreaks in parts of Africa and aims to strengthen early detection and public health response systems at the airport. According to the official media release issued on Friday, “Health surveillance and precautionary protocols against the Ebola virus have been intensified at Kochi airport.”

The release further stated that the meeting decided to strengthen passenger monitoring systems and reinforce coordinated public health response measures to prevent the possible spread of infection.

As part of the enhanced surveillance mechanism, airport authorities have activated a 24x7 monitoring system for international passengers. Thermal screening, verification of 21-day travel history and mandatory submission of self-declaration forms have also been introduced for passengers arriving from abroad.

Officials said special monitoring would be carried out for travellers arriving from countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, where concerns related to Ebola outbreaks remain significant.

The preparedness meeting was attended by CIAL Airport Director Manu G, Airport Health Officer Dr Raphael Teddy, Senior Medical Officer Dr Aysha Manika K.A., along with representatives from CISF, immigration authorities, airlines, the Airports Authority and CIAL officials.

APHO Public Health Specialist Dr Anna presented a detailed preparedness and response plan focusing on Ebola prevention, case identification and infection control protocols.

Officials noted that among the five reported species of the Ebola virus, there is currently “no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo Ebola Virus (BDBV) variant.” They also highlighted that the disease can spread from animals to humans as well as through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals.

Health authorities stated that the incubation period of the disease ranges from two to 21 days, while fever, sore throat, headache and flu-like symptoms are among the early warning signs. The mortality rate, officials said, ranges between 30 and 50 per cent.

To strengthen emergency preparedness, isolation wards have been arranged at Ernakulam General Hospital, Government Hospital Kalamassery and District Hospital Aluva. Authorities also stressed strict adherence to infection prevention measures, including wearing three-layer masks and maintaining proper hand hygiene through regular handwashing with soap.

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