Early Pregnancy Symptoms Or PMS? How To Tell The Difference And When To Take A Test

Finding out about a pregnancy is often described as one of the most beautiful feelings one can experience. The moment when you realise that you may be starting a new chapter in your life can be overwhelming, filled with a mix of excitement and anticipation. As you begin to notice pregnancy symptoms, the excitement can quickly be accompanied by a bit of anxiety. You might find yourself hyper-aware of your body, eagerly searching for signs that something is different. Common early pregnancy symptoms such as missed periods, nausea, fatigue, and breast tenderness can bring some excitement with hopes that each symptom can be a potential confirmation of joyful news. However, most women find themselves tangled in confusion, as pregnancy symptoms can often resemble premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms. For instance, both conditions can cause mood swings, bloating, fatigue, and breast tenderness. This overlap can lead to uncertainty, making it difficult to distinguish whether one is experiencing the early signs of pregnancy or just the familiar discomforts of an impending period.

Here are some minute differences between early pregnancy symptoms and PMS that can help women plan accordingly.

Pregnancy symptoms Vs PMS symptoms

1. Timing

PMS symptoms typically appear a few days to a week before your period, while pregnancy symptoms can start shortly after conception, often around the time you would expect your period.

2. Intensified symptoms

While both conditions can cause breast tenderness, many people note that pregnancy-related tenderness often feels more pronounced. Nausea, commonly known as morning sickness, is a symptom more characteristic of pregnancy and is usually absent in PMS.

3. Cramping and blood

Light cramping can occur with both conditions, but pregnancy may include implantation bleeding, which is light spotting that can happen about a week after conception. This bleeding is absent in PMS.

4. Intensity of cramps

While PMSing, women may experience cramps similar to their menstrual cramps 24 to 48 hours before their period. These are typically sharp and may come and go. They eventually go away by the end of the period.

In pregnancy, cramps are mild (lighter than your menstrual cramps). These mild cramps are usually continuous during the implantation period around the lower abdomen and lower back. However, if there's severe pain or it is accompanied by bleeding, see a doctor immediately.

5. Fatigue

While tiredness is a symptom of PMS, pregnancy-related fatigue can feel much more intense and persistent, often affecting daily activities. In pregnancy, women may experience difficulty completing day-to-day tasks, accompanied by an urgent need to take frequent naps.

6. Mood changes

Mood swings occur in both conditions, but they can be more pronounced in pregnancy due to hormonal changes.

When is the best time to take a test?

Determining the right time to take a pregnancy test is key to a clear answer. Very sensitive tests can detect pregnancy as early as 10-13 days after conception. Generally, it's recommended to wait until the first day of a missed period, as this allows for the hormone hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) to build up to detectable levels in your urine. For more accurate results, testing in the morning can be beneficial since urine is typically more concentrated at that time.

If you are trying to conceive, it can be difficult to wait for a missed period, and most women over-evaluate their symptoms. However, for accurate results, one must wait for a missed period. Understanding the differences between pregnancy and PMS symptoms can help in navigating this profound experience. Taking a test at the appropriate time is crucial for clarity, allowing you to embrace whatever the next chapter holds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.