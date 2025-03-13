Don't Feel Like Working Out? Try These Yoga Asanas That Feel Like A Breeze

Some yoga asanas can be incredibly gentle and feel effortless, making them perfect for days when you don't feel like working out. These asanas involve minimal movement, are mostly done in seated or lying positions, and focus on relaxation, stretching, and deep breathing. They help ease tension, improve flexibility, and restore energy without demanding much effort. Since they don't require intense muscle engagement, they feel more like rest than exercise, yet still provide health benefits like improved circulation, reduced stress, and better posture. Keep reading as we share a list of yoga asanas you can perform when you don't feel like working out.

Yoga asanas that feel like a breeze when you don't want to work out:

1. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

2. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look toward the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

3. Setu Bandhasana

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

4. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

5. Uttanasana

Stand straight

Now, slowly bend forward

The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)

Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.

At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs, the top of your head facing the floor

Repeat this a few times in small intervals

6. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing the front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

These asanas gently stretch the body, relax the mind, and restore energy without the strain of an intense workout.

