Does Your Skin Get Red After Workout? Here's What It Means And How Can You Prevent It

Gentle stretching will slowly normalize your heart rate which will reduce heat energy.

No doubt, regular physical exercise makes you feel wonderful. Not only does it promote physical well-being, but it also gives you an incredible emotional boost. Don't believe us, give it a try, it will transform your life! But it is quite possible that your face will turn red after an excessive workout. Facial redness is increased after the fitness session because the increased circulation and heat of the body dilates facial blood vessels. Do not worry, the redness on your face is a sign that is surely going to benefit your overall health and longevity. The bad news is you have to deal with that hothouse tomato unless you resort to some drastic measures.

Here are some effective tips which can get rid of the redness on your face:

1. Stretch: If you have a bright red face immediately after a weary workout you should take out some time for a little stretching. This can help your body cool down. Gentle stretching will slowly normalize your heart rate which will reduce heat energy. This will cause your blood vessels to constrict back to normal.

2. Water: After you do your cool-down routine which includes walking or jogging slowly for five to ten minutes, just splash some water on your face or take a cool shower. Stay hydrated by drinking water before, during and after your workout, as water helps regulate your body temperature.

3. Exercise in cooler environments: Going for a run under the hot, summer sun may seem like a good idea but high temperatures will only make matters worse for your skin and can even lead to heatstroke. Exercising in a cooler environment and drinking plenty of fluids in order to reduce facial redness can be beneficial. So, do not forget to keep a bottle of cold water in your bag the next time to you head to gym.

4. Milk soaked compress: This is again very effective to calm you after a sweaty session. Soak a washcloth in cool milk and then apply to your face. The cold temperature, pH levels and proteins in the milk. It will lessen the redness on your face.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.