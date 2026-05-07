Does Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon Or Muskmelon Cause Indigestion?

On a hot summer day, enjoying juicy fruits like watermelon and muskmelon can be incredibly refreshing. These fruits not only quench your thirst but also provide essential nutrients and hydration. However, it's important to consume them correctly to ensure smooth digestion and maintain your health during the summer months. One common concern many people have is whether it is safe to drink water immediately after eating these melons. There is a popular belief that drinking water after consuming watermelon or muskmelon can lead to indigestion. But is there any truth to this claim? Read on to find out what a doctor has to say.

Should you avoid drinking water immediately after muskmelon or watermelon?

Drinking water immediately after eating watermelon or muskmelon is generally discouraged because it can disrupt your digestion and cause gastrointestinal discomfort. While modern science suggests it is generally safe for most, traditional practices strongly advise against it to maintain optimal digestive fire.

"A lot of people think that if you drink water right after eating watermelon and muskmelon, you will get indigestion, bloating, and stomach upset. But there is no scientific evidence that proves that it is dangerous, but for sensitive individuals, drinking large amounts of water immediately after these fruits can sometimes upset digestion."

"As watermelon and muskmelon are already high in water content, excess water intake may temporarily dilute the digestive juices and cause a feeling of heaviness or bloating. Others suffer from mild stomach cramps and acidity," says Dr. Bimal Kumar Sahu, Sr. Consultant, Unit in Charge, Gastroenterology, Artemis Hospitals.

Potential digestive impacts

It's essential to understand the characteristics of watermelon and muskmelon. Both fruits are primarily composed of water - watermelon is about 92% water, while muskmelon contains around 90%. This high water content makes them incredibly refreshing and aids in hydration. Adding more liquid immediately may lead to several issues:

Dilution of gastric juices: Extra water may thin out the stomach acids and enzymes needed to break down the fruit's sugars (fructose) and fibre.

Extra water may thin out the stomach acids and enzymes needed to break down the fruit's sugars (fructose) and fibre. Slower digestion: Diluted enzymes work less efficiently, potentially leaving undigested food in your system longer.

Diluted enzymes work less efficiently, potentially leaving undigested food in your system longer. Bloating and cramps: For some, this combination causes gas, fermentation in the gut, or a heavy feeling in the stomach.

What should you do?

"To enjoy watermelon and muskmelon safely, always choose fresh and well-washed fruits. Bacteria multiply rapidly in warmer temperatures, so don't leave cut fruit out for long. Don't eat too much, as this can result in bloating or loose stools."

"People with sensitive stomachs, diabetes or digestive problems should eat these fruits in moderate portions. It is recommended to avoid taking them together with heavy meals, milk and greasy foods. If you need to drink water, do so in small amounts rather than large quantities immediately after eating. Most importantly, listen to your body as digestion and food tolerance can differ from person to person," advises Dr. Kumar.

To get the most nutrients without any side effects, maintain a gap of at least 30 minutes.

In conclusion, if you have a strong digestive system, you might not notice any issues. However, if you are prone to bloating or have conditions like IBS, it is best to wait before reaching for your water bottle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.