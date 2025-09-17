Doctor Answers Common Questions About Whey Protein: Dosage, Timings And More

Not all protein is created equal. Whey protein is often considered better than others as it contains a comprehensive range of essential amino acids that are absorbed quickly by the body. For the unversed, whey protein is a high-quality protein derived from milk during the cheese-making process. It is the liquid part of milk that separates during cheese production. It is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. Whey protein is known for its rapid absorption by the body, making it a popular choice among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Incorporating whey protein into your diet is a convenient way to boost your daily protein intake. It is generally well-tolerated and easy to digest, although individuals with lactose intolerance may experience issues. While protein is an essential nutrient, many people fail to meet their daily requirements due to several misconceptions about protein intake. Since whey protein can be a beneficial supplement for many, here are answers to some common questions about it.

Common questions about whey protein answered:

In an Instagram video, Dr. Pal Manickam, a USA-based Gastroenterologist, addresses some frequently asked questions about whey protein. Keep reading for the details.

1. Do you really need whey protein?

"Technically, no, because protein sourced from whole foods is much, much better. But if you cannot meet your protein requirement, use it in such situations," Dr. Pal advised.

2. How much protein do we need?

"One gram per kilogram, per day. If you are weighing 70 kgs, you need 70 grams of protein in a day," he added.

3. Does it damage the kidneys?

"In the majority of healthy individuals, it does not. Only patients with kidney disease should use it with caution," Dr. Pal answered. Those with pre-existing kidney conditions should consult their doctor before increasing protein intake, as excessive protein can strain the kidneys.

4. What is the best time to take whey protein?

"Anytime, but the best time is after workouts so that the recovery and absorption are much faster," he added.

Whey protein is rich in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), especially leucine, which plays a crucial role in muscle protein synthesis, making it beneficial for recovery and muscle growth after workouts.

5. How much to consume?

The expert recommends starting with smaller amounts so your body can adjust. "Start with half a scoop because sometimes when you take a full scoop initially, you will end up with bloating because your gut bacteria are not yet tuned to absorb this much amount of dosage," he explained. However, individual needs may vary based on factors like body weight, activity level, and fitness goals.

6. Can women take whey protein?

"Yes, protein is even more important for women," Dr. Pal said. Protein plays a vital role in women's health by supporting muscle and bone strength, which is crucial to prevent muscle loss and fractures as they age. It also helps regulate hormones, blood sugar, and appetite.

7. Are there any side effects?

"The most common side effect that I have seen is constipation. So please drink lots and lots of water. Long-term usage of whey protein has been proven safe in multiple clinical studies," he explained. People allergic to milk or lactose-intolerant individuals should also avoid whey protein.

8. How to choose the best one?

Whey protein doesn't taste great on its own, which is why it is usually flavored with chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry. It's important to read labels, as some products may contain unhealthy additives like refined sugar. Choose one with minimal added ingredients.

How to use whey protein

Whey protein is typically available in powder form and can be consumed in various ways:

Shakes: Mix with water, milk, or a milk alternative and blend for a protein shake.

Foods: Add whey protein powder to smoothies, oatmeal, yogurt, or baked goods to increase protein content.

Overall, whey protein can be a beneficial supplement for many, but it's essential to consider personal health conditions and dietary needs before incorporating it into your routine. Always consult an expert if unsure whether it's appropriate for you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.