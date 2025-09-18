Do You Get Sick On Trips? Here's What You're Doing Wrong And How To Make It Right

Traveling is supposed to be fun, adventurous and a much needed break from the monotony of daily life. But for many, it comes with an unwanted companion—sickness. From a sudden cold to upset stomachs, these uninvited health issues can turn your dream vacation into a nightmare. Several studies and health reports indicate that the likelihood of falling ill increases during travel due to various factors. CDC suggests that changes in environment, disruption of daily routines and exposure to unfamiliar pathogens can weaken the body's immune defence mechanisms. A significant reason is “travellers' immune dysfunction,” where stress, irregular sleep and poor diet during trips can impair immune function. So, why does this happen and more importantly, how can you avoid it? Let's dive into these important questions and get you the answers you need for your next trip.

Common health issues faced when travelling

1. Traveler's diarrhoea

Caused by consuming contaminated food or water, especially in developing countries. The CDC estimates that about 30-70% of travellers to high-risk regions experience this issue.

2. Respiratory infections

Air travel exposes passengers to crowded conditions and low humidity, making them prone to colds, coughs, and sinus infections. Furthermore, you might be tempted to make the most of your trip which can lead to lack of sleep, this can significantly weaken your immunity.

3. Motion sickness

Poor ventilation, irregular meals, and lack of hydration can cause nausea, dizziness, and fatigue, especially during road trips or sea voyages.

4. Jet lag

Crossing multiple time zones disrupts the body's circadian rhythm, resulting in sleep disturbances, irritability, and digestive issues.

5. Dehydration

Dry cabin air, insufficient water intake, and alcohol consumption contribute to dehydration, leading to headaches and fatigue.

Common mistakes that lead to you falling sick during trips

1. Ignoring pre-travel vaccinations

Many skip essential vaccines like Hepatitis A, Typhoid, or Japanese Encephalitis, especially when traveling to endemic regions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccines play a critical role in preventing travel-related diseases.

2. Poor hand hygiene

Not washing hands frequently or relying solely on hand sanitisers can expose travellers to gastrointestinal and respiratory infections.

3. Eating uncooked street food

While tempting, consuming undercooked or unhygienically prepared street food is a leading cause of traveler's diarrhoea. The ICMR advises extreme caution in food choices when traveling.

4. Skipping hydration

Many forget to maintain fluid intake, particularly on flights or long journeys, exacerbating dehydration-related issues.

5. Irregular sleep patterns

Stressful packing schedules, time zone differences, and late-night sightseeing can disrupt sleep, weakening the immune system.

6. Overpacking and carrying excessive luggage

Carrying heavy luggage not only strains the back but also limits movement, leading to poor circulation and increased fatigue.

Smart (and easy) tips to stay fit and healthy during trips

1. Plan vaccinations in advance

Visit a travel clinic or consult your doctor to get necessary vaccines at least 4-6 weeks before traveling.

2. Maintain hand hygiene

Wash hands with soap and water regularly. Carry alcohol-based sanitisers as an additional precaution.

3. Choose safe food and water

Eat well-cooked meals and drink bottled or purified water. Avoid street food unless hygienic practices are visibly followed.

4. Stay hydrated

Carry a reusable water bottle and sip frequently, especially on flights and long road trips.

5. Regulate sleep schedule

Try to adjust your sleep according to the destination's time zone a few days in advance. Poor sleep can worsen immunity against infections as discussed.

Travel should be an enjoyable experience, not a health nightmare. Being aware of common travel health risks and making small but significant changes in your travel habits can keep illnesses at bay. As WHO emphasises, prevention is better than cure, especially when you're away from home.

