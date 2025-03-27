10 Must Haves To Maintain A Healthy Diet On A Trip

Carrying some must-have diet essentials can be incredibly helpful when trying to maintain a healthy diet on a trip. Traveling often brings unexpected meal timings, limited access to nutritious food, and increased temptation to indulge in fast food or sugary treats. Having your own healthy diet tools or snacks ensures you're always prepared, whether you're stuck in traffic, in an airport, or exploring a remote area. These items help control cravings, keep your energy steady, and prevent overeating later. They also reduce the stress of making healthy choices when options are limited allowing you to stay consistent with your diet goals while enjoying your trip. Read on as we share a list of must haves to help you follow a healthy diet even when travelling.

10 Must-have diet tips to maintain a healthy diet on a trip

1. Pack healthy snacks

Carry portable snacks like nuts, roasted seeds, protein bars (with low sugar), trail mix, or dried fruits. These help keep you full between meals, reduce unhealthy impulse eating, and are easy to stash in a bag or pocket.

2. Carry a reusable water bottle

Staying hydrated is crucial for digestion and preventing false hunger signals. A refillable bottle reminds you to drink water regularly, especially while flying or walking under the sun.

3. Bring portion-controlled containers

Using small containers for nuts, fruits, or meals helps with portion control and avoids overeating. It also makes it easy to carry homemade healthy food without relying on outside options.

4. Include herbal teas or infusion bags

Herbal teas like peppermint, ginger, or chamomile can support digestion, reduce bloating, and calm the stomach which are common issues during travel. Just ask for hot water wherever you are!

5. Carry natural sweeteners

If you're avoiding refined sugar, carry stevia or jaggery powder. These can be added to tea, coffee, or snacks when you're offered sugar-laden alternatives.

6. Stock up on fibre-rich foods

High-fibre options like oats, chia seeds, or psyllium husk help prevent constipation, which is common during travel. You can mix them easily into hotel breakfasts or quick meals.

7. Travel with probiotics or yogurt pouches

Your gut health can get disturbed with different cuisines or irregular meals. Having probiotics (capsules or drinkable ones) can help maintain gut flora and reduce digestion issues.

8. Plan and prep meals ahead

If you're staying somewhere with a kitchen or microwave, prep simple meals like salads, sandwiches, or wraps. This avoids last-minute unhealthy choices and saves time and money.

9. Keep a small spice or seasoning kit

A travel-friendly spice box with basics like cumin, pepper, or lemon salt helps flavour bland or low-sodium meals and supports digestion naturally.

10. Use a food tracking app

Certain food tracking apps help you log meals, keep track of nutrients, and ensure you're staying close to your health goals even when you're eating out.

Combine these with mindful eating, enough rest, and light activity (like walking) during your trip to feel your best without sacrificing enjoyment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.