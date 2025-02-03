Nutritionist Unveils 5 Reasons Why We Face Travel Constipation

Travel constipation is one of the most common problems faced by several people around the world. But what if they can be easily prevented with simple lifestyle hacks? To guide us on this topic, Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a video on Instagram.

In the caption of the clip, the nutritionist writes, “Have you ever gone on a trip and suddenly felt bloated, sluggish, or just… stuck? Constipation while travelling is a common issue, and as a nutritionist, I can tell you—it's not just in your head!”

The video begins with Nmami Agarwal asking, “Does your stomach not support you during travel? Well, travel constipation is common, and it occurs because your daily routine and habits get disrupted.”

Here are a few reasons behind travel constipation:

1. Change in schedule

The nutritionist mentions that the primary reason behind travel constipation is disruptions in the routine. She shares, “Now your regular washroom time gets disrupted because of flights, waking up time and this disrupts your body's normal routine.”

2. Dietary changes

Nmami Agarwal says, “Food, lack in fibre or eating food item which is new or not familiar to your body can also slow your digestion.” She also mentions that heavier foods – especially overly processed or greasy ones lacking fibre – can slow digestion and lead to hardened stools.

3. Dehydration

According to the nutritionist, air travel can cause dehydration due to dry cabin air and limited water intake. Additionally, many travellers tend to replace water with caffeine or alcohol, which further dehydrates the body. She explains, "Not drinking enough water to avoid public bathrooms or during long flights can lead to harder stools."

4. Physical activity

The nutritionist explains, “Reduced physical activity can decrease gut motility, further slowing digestion.” But how does this happen? She shares that “sitting for long hours in a car, train, or plane reduces intestinal contractions (peristalsis), which are essential for moving waste through the digestive tract.” As a result, “less movement = sluggish bowels.”

5. Stress and anxiety

The last and most crucial factor behind travel-related constipation is stress. Nmami Agarwal explains, “A new environment, jet lag, and even travel pressure can impact gut function since the gut and brain are connected.”

Elaborating on the gut-brain connection, she mentions, “Rushing to catch flights, adjusting to a new place, or experiencing travel anxiety can activate the body's stress response. This triggers the release of cortisol, which can slow digestion and lead to bloating or constipation.”

By following Nmami's suggestions and keeping these factors in mind while travelling, we can effectively manage and reduce the chances of travel-related constipation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.