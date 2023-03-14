Gut Health: 5 Tips To Deal With Travel Constipation

Constipation from travel or vacation occurs when you find yourself unexpectedly unable to pass stool on time, whether it lasts for a few hours or several days. Several factors, such as a sudden change in your diet or exercise routine or physical changes brought on by specific medical problems, might cause constipation. When you suddenly lose the ability to use the restroom two, it is worthwhile to consider these options.

But after a lengthy flight, travel constipation is frequently experienced for almost all of these causes. Your nutrition is generally disrupted when you travel, and sitting down for long periods of time might slow down digestion.

Through her Instagram reel, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 5 tips that might help overcome constipation caused by travelling. She writes, “Travel constipation is a common situation and can happen to all of us. It primarily occurs because your body's routine is thrown off.”

Here are a few steps to prevent & relieve constipation while traveling as per the nutritionist:

1. Drinking water is one of the simplest remedies. This is because constipation is tied to a dehydrated colon. When you are properly hydrated, your body does not need to take excess water from your colon, which means that your bowels aren't stressed.

2. Flaxseed/chia seeds are a rich source of soluble fibre. Soluble fibre dissolves in water, making stools softer and easier to pass.

3. Reduce or avoid caffeine or alcohol while you are traveling, as these can make you dehydrated and increase your risk of constipation.

4. Dietary fibre increases the weight and size of your stool and softens it. A bulky stool is easier to pass, decreasing your chance of constipation. Prunes are considered a laxative because of their high sorbitol content This promotes stool bulk, making it easier to go. If prunes are not available, try raisins, dried apricots, fruits, nuts & seeds.

5. Abdominal massage has been shown to stimulate the muscle contractions that help pass a bowel movement, decrease colonic transit time, relieve pain and discomfort.

Follow these tips for worry-free travelling.

