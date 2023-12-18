Nutritionist Shares Tips To Deal With Travel Constipation

Engage in physical activity during your trip, such as taking short walks and stretching

Travel constipation refers to the difficulty or inability to have regular bowel movements while traveling. It can be caused by various factors such as changes in routine, dehydration, dietary changes, stress, and lack of mobility. To help prevent travel constipation, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a few tips.

Here are some more simple tips to help avoid travel constipation:

Drink plenty of water throughout your journey to prevent dehydration, which can contribute to constipation. Include high-fibre foods in your meals such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. These can aid in digestion and promote regular bowel movements. Engage in physical activity during your trip, such as taking short walks, stretching, or doing simple exercises. Regular movement can help stimulate bowel function. Bring along nutritious snacks like nuts, seeds, or dried fruits to avoid relying solely on convenience store or airport food options. Taking probiotics, either through supplements or in naturally fermented foods, can promote healthy gut bacteria and improve digestion.

Remember, if you continue to have persistent constipation or experience severe discomfort, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional for further guidance.

