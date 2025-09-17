Doctor Reveals The Best Time To Eat 7 Nuts You Need In Your Diet

Incorporating nuts into your daily diet is one of the easiest ways to boost your overall nutrient intake instantly. Nuts are well-packed with essential nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, all of which contribute to various aspects of health. Regular consumption of nuts is associated with improved heart health, better brain function, effective weight management, and reduced inflammation. They also serve as an excellent plant-based source of essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and protein. However, to maximize their benefits, it is essential to eat nuts at the right times. This timing can depend on various factors, including their impact on your energy levels, digestion, blood sugars, and appetite. Each type of nut offers unique nutrients that support specific bodily functions.

Best time to eat common nuts

"Rule of thumb: 1 handful of nuts a day. Eating them at the right times helps you get the most out of their benefits," mentions Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, in an Instagram post. He further discusses the best times to consume some popular nuts for maximum benefit. Here are the details.

1. Almonds

In India, it is an age-old practice to start the day with soaked almonds. According to the expert, this simple habit can offer numerous amazing benefits. "Eat almonds in the morning because vitamin E and magnesium support blood sugar control and brain function," Dr. Sethi said.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts provide healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. "Eat walnuts in the evening because omega-3s and melatonin promote brain health and better sleep," he added. Walnuts can also help you reduce inflammation, support gut health, lower blood pressure, and enhance brain function.

3. Pistachios

The protein and fibre in pistachios help stabilize energy levels and curb cravings, which can be especially beneficial during the common mid-afternoon slump. Pistachios are rich in various nutrients and may support weight loss, gut health, blood sugar management, and heart health.

4. Cashews

Contrary to popular belief, cashews can be healthy when consumed in the right quantity at the right time. "Eat cashews with lunch because zinc and iron support immunity and energy metabolism," explained Dr. Sethi.

5. Pecans

Pecans are particularly beneficial for your heart. They are a good source of calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which help lower blood pressure. "Eat pecans with dessert because polyphenols lower LDL cholesterol and reduce oxidative stress," mentioned Dr. Sethi.

6. Pine nuts

According to Dr. Sethi, eating pine nuts mid-morning can suppress appetite and support fat metabolism due to their pinolenic acid content.

7. Peanuts

Roasted peanuts make an excellent snack. Despite their name, peanuts are legumes that can boost health in various ways. While they are high in fats and calories, peanuts can aid in weight management by keeping you full for longer. "Eat peanuts anytime because resveratrol and niacin support heart and brain health," the expert advised.

"However, if you don't want to think about timing, you can simply enjoy a handful of mixed nuts with your lunch," Dr. Sethi concluded.

By strategically timing your nut consumption, you can optimize the specific benefits associated with each type, promoting better health outcomes and enhancing your overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.