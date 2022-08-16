Here Are Seeds You Should Consume Regularly & Why

Pumpkin seeds like other seeds can be added to salads and various other dishes

Seeds have emerged as a more recent addition to the superfood group. This food group is often categorised next to nuts and is known for its many benefits. Seeds are small and compact. These compact foods are packed with nutrients and have exceptional nutritive value.

There is an array of seeds that should be incorporated into your diet. All of these seeds have various benefits and can benefit us in various ways. In this article, we list the best seeds to add to your diet. We also discuss why you should add them to your diet and how can you do that.

Best seeds to add to your daily diet:

1. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in potassium, protein, and fibre. Furthermore, flaxseeds may lower blood pressure. Eating flaxseeds may also lower tumour development in women with breast cancer and may lower cancer risk, according to a few studies. This could be because flaxseeds contain lignans. Lignans, which resemble the female sex hormone oestrogen, are phytoestrogens. Similar advantages have been observed in relation to male prostate cancer.

2. Chia seeds

Chia seeds have a number of significant antioxidant polyphenols, similar to flaxseeds. Furthermore, chia seeds could lower blood sugar. Chia seeds are a great plant-based source of alpha-linolenic acid or omega-3 fats. Chia seeds may also lower heart disease risk factors.

3. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds, like flaxseeds, are rich in lignans, notably one known as sesamin. In actuality, the most well-known food source for lignans is sesame seeds. Inflammatory and oxidative stress, which can aggravate the symptoms of many diseases, including arthritis, may also be reduced by sesame seeds.

4. Pumpkin seeds

One of the most popular varieties of seeds and a high supply of phosphorus, monounsaturated fatty acids, and omega-6 fatty acids are pumpkin seeds. Phytosterols, which are plant-based chemicals that may help decrease blood cholesterol, are also abundant in pumpkin seeds.

5. Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds are a great vegetarian source of protein. In fact, they are rich in many other crucial nutrients and contain more than 30% protein. One of the few plant sources of protein, or all the necessary amino acids your body cannot synthesise, is hemp seeds. By boosting the level of omega-3 fatty acids in the blood, hemp seed oil may also improve heart health.

6. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are abundant in minerals, B vitamins, and antioxidants like vitamin E and selenium are all present in sufficient quantities in sunflower seeds. In middle-aged and older individuals, sunflower seeds may be linked to decreased inflammation, which may help lessen the risk of heart disease. Free radicals are reduced by antioxidants in your body. Weak molecules known as free radicals can raise our chance of developing diabetes, heart disease, and several forms of cancer.

In conclusion, these seeds are abundant in various nutrients. They are light and beneficial for all ages and may improve various chronic conditions. Make sure to always consume these foods as suggested.

These tiny nutrient-packed foods cannot equate to a well-balanced diet and must only be treated as a healthy addition to your diet and not a replacement. Similar to nuts, seeds are also abundant in calories and must be consumed in suggested amounts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.