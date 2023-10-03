Do Not Miss These Nutritionist-Approved Tips That Can Help You Deal With Fatty Liver

Physical inactivity can contribute to a fatty liver

In today's fast-paced world, health often takes a back seat. People fail to strike a work-life balance. As a result, a number of health issues crop up. From high blood pressure to cholesterol, these are some of the common health concerns that people are suffering these days, irrespective of their age. And today, we are going to talk about fatty liver. So, who do people suffer from fatty liver? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra is here to guide us. In a video, she explains what fatty liver is and how to cure it.

As per the nutritionist, a fatty liver happens "when our liver stores more fat than what is considered normal. It is mainly caused by faulty lifestyle and / or alcohol intake resulting in obesity. Fatty liver can result in cirrhosis and liver failure is left untreated." She adds, "Fatty liver is reversible to a large extent, mainly by reducing weight up to 10% of body weight and avoiding alcohol."

Here are some tips to get rid of fatty liver:

- Reducing fat & calorie intake: A change in your diet can do wonders. Follow a low-fat diet and you will feel the change. Also, do keep a check on your calories.

- Increasing fibre intake: Foods like corn, beans, broccoli, dried fruits and apples among other things are rich in fibre. It will also help aid digestion.

- Exercising: They say, "No pain, no gain". And, most of us agree. Don't we? Daily workouts can help in more than just one way. From improving your metabolism to heart health, a lot can happen over an hour in the gym.

- Getting adequate sleep: Go for that 8-hour sound sleep and you will be surprised to see the results.

- Avoiding alcohol: If you are suffering from fatty liver, alcohol is a big no. It can have an impact on your vitals.

As per Pooja Malhotra, foods that are "rich in antioxidants and bioactive compounds help fight inflammation caused by fatty liver." The food items are - Cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, kale, mustard greens, beets, citrus fruits, green leafy veggies, nuts, fatty fish, green tea, coffee, eggs, garlic, oatmeal and herbs & spices.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.