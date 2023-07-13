Do Not Ignore These 6 Lesser Known Signs And Symptoms Of An Unhealthy Gut

Unhealthy gut can affect your mental health

At times our body does not feel well, and we can't even figure out the reason behind it. Did you ever think that poor gut health could play a pivotal role in it? Several nutritionists and health experts have highlighted the importance of good gut health and how it impacts the functioning of the body. Now, in an Instagram post, Dr Vishaka shares six alarming issues that are an indication of the poor gut. In the caption, she says, "Your gut is the seat of good health. It is also the seat of most diseases."

6 alarming signs of an unhealthy gut

Gastric issues: Common issues like bloating, gas, and acidity can mean that your gut is not functioning properly, hence, it needs to be addressed immediately. Autoimmune diseases: A leaky gut due to a poor diet and high inflammation levels in the body can trigger various autoimmune diseases like Type 1 diabetes, Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and Psoriasis among others. Sugar cravings: If you are experiencing major sugar cravings, it means that your gut is not well. Inability to lose weight: According to the health expert, "Without good gut health, the process of weight loss slows down." Low immunity: Around 70% of our immune cells reside in our gut. Therefore, in order to have a strong immune system, we need to focus on our gut health. Anxiety: There is a connection between the gut and the brain. The gut is in fact called our second brain. Serotonin, the feel-good hormone, is produced in the gut. If anyone is suffering from mental health issues or bad mood swings, they must focus on improving their gut health.

Now, the biggest question is: how to attain a healthy gut? Answering it, Dr Vishakha says "reduce inflammatory foods like gluten and sugar, eat probiotic and prebiotic-rich foods, take a probiotic supplement if necessary, make sure to exercise daily, and sleep well."

