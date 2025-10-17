Diwali 2025: Cardiologist Shares 4 Food Swaps To Relish Festive Treats Guilt-Free

Diwali is a time for celebrations, get-togethers, exchanging gifts, and indulging in sweets and delicious delicacies. While the festivities are all about enjoying treats, it's also essential to prioritise your health. Embracing the spirit of indulgence doesn't have to come at the expense of health. Instead, it's about making better choices that enrich both our celebrations and our well-being. Dr. Alok Chopra, a cardiologist, recently shared a post on Instagram sharing four healthy swaps that you must consider this festive season. "This Diwali, redefine indulgence. Health isn't about cutting joy, it's about choosing better joy. From A2 ghee laddoos to antioxidant hampers, let your celebrations reflect true abundance, inside and out," Dr. Chopra wrote in the caption of the video.

Thoughtful swaps you can make this Diwali

1. Swap readymade boondi laddoo with homemade besan laddoo

Readymade boondi laddoos often contain refined sugar, low-quality oils, and synthetic colours. Preparing besan laddoos at home using A2 ghee and organic jaggery not only enhances flavour but also brings a healthier nutrient profile. A2 ghee is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, while jaggery provides minerals and a more natural sweetness.

2. Pistachio and rose coconut bites instead of packed soan papdi

Store-bought sweets like soan papdi are often loaded with sugar and preservatives. A delightful alternative is to make pistachio and rose coconut bites. These treats offer a satisfying crunch and are packed with healthy fats and proteins, helping to keep you energised.

3. Choose roasted nuts and seed mix instead of deep-fried namkeen

Deep-fried snacks not only add empty calories but also contribute to unhealthy fats in your diet. Instead, preparing a mix of roasted nuts and seeds, seasoned with your favourite spices, provides a crunchy, savoury snack that's rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats.

4. Swap fancy gift hampers with curated wellness baskets

While it might be tempting to gift lavish baskets filled with chocolates, wafers, and packed sweets, consider curating wellness baskets. Recently, thoughtful gifting has gained popularity. A curated wellness backer filled with nutritious goodies like fresh blueberries, avocados, dragon fruit, and dark chocolate is an excellent option.

Some additional healthy eating tips to follow during festivities:

Enjoy your favourite sweets and snacks in moderation. Smaller portions can satisfy your cravings without overindulging and help you prevent weight gain. Stay hydrated: With all the festivities, it's easy to forget to drink enough water. Staying hydrated can help manage appetite and boost energy levels.

With all the festivities, it's easy to forget to drink enough water. Staying hydrated can help manage appetite and boost energy levels. Limit sugary drinks: Sodas and juices are typically loaded with calories with zero nutritional value. Opt for fresh fruit juices, infused water or buttermilk for a refreshing, healthier option.

Sodas and juices are typically loaded with calories with zero nutritional value. Opt for fresh fruit juices, infused water or buttermilk for a refreshing, healthier option. Limit fried, greasy foods: While it might be tempting to indulge in fried snacks, try to limit your intake of heavy, greasy foods that can lead to bloating and discomfort.

While it might be tempting to indulge in fried snacks, try to limit your intake of heavy, greasy foods that can lead to bloating and discomfort. Limit alcohol intake: Alcohol can irritate the digestive system and lead to bloating. Choosing lighter beverages can help reduce these issues.

Make these conscious Diwali swaps to redefine indulgence while enjoying the festival.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.