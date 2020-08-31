Diet For Osteoporosis: 5 Essential Nutrients You Should Not Miss

Osteoporosis: Your diet play a crucial role in maintaining healthy bones

Osteoporosis is a condition that affects the bones of an individual. In this condition, the bones become weak and brittle. In some cases, the bones may become so brittle that even fall or sneezing can lead to a fracture. This condition increases the risk of fracture and affects your day to day functioning. Diet plays an important role in maintaining healthy bones. Several nutrients support bone health as well as help in preventing the disease. It is also important to maintain a healthy weight if you are suffering from this condition. A well-balanced diet can also help you maintain a healthy weight. Here are some diet tips people with osteoporosis can follow.

Osteoporosis diet: Important nutrients you should not miss

1. Calcium

Calcium is important for building healthy bones. It is advised to consume enough calcium since childhood for the development of healthy bones and teeth. Dairy products are generally high in calcium.

2. Vitamin D

For calcium to function properly, vitamin D plays a vital role. Vitamin D which is also known as the sunshine vitamin is essential for the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Several foods such as mushroom, fatty fishes and egg yolks are some food sources of vitamin D.

3. Protein

Protein should be an important part of your diet. It is essential for your tissues and muscles. Studies suggest that low protein intake is linked with a higher risk of fractures. Protein helps in maintaining a healthy weight resulting in reduces the risk of fracture.

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is well known for enhancing immunity. It also plays a role in the absorption of calcium. When combined with vitamin D it can result in better absorption. You can add citrus fruits to your diet for a good dose of vitamin C.

5. Zinc

According to studies, low zinc intakes are associated with poor bone health. Some zinc-rich foods which can help maintain healthy bones are beans, nuts, seafood, whole grains and dairy products.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.