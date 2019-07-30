Diabetic Retinopathy: Follow These Steps To Prevent Vision Loss From Diabetes

Diabetic Retinopathy: Manage your blood sugar levels to reduce the risk of diabetic retinopathy

Highlights Diabetes can affect your eyes as well and result in diabetic retinopathy You need to manage your blood pressure as well to avid vision loss If you are a diabetic do not smoke to prevent blindness

Diabetes can lead to a serious condition called diabetic retinopathy. It is a condition which can affect the eyes of a diabetic patient. The high blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels of the eye. It leads to damage in the retina. Initially, the noticeable symptom includes blurry vision. If left untreated, this condition can even lead to complete blindness. One can also experience dark spots and colour blindness. Better management of blood sugar levels can help one prevent vision loss. But if you a diabetic you must visit a doctor once a year and get your eyes tested. Some minor dietary and lifestyle modification can help you reduce the risk of diabetic retinopathy.

Ways to prevent diabetic retinopathy

1. Control your blood pressure

If you are a diabetic you need to control your blood pressure as well. High blood pressure is also a contributing factor to diabetic retinopathy. You can control your blood pressure through various ways. Eat a healthy and balanced diet and indulge in some exercise to keep your blood pressure under control.

Also read: Best Exercises For Diabetics To Maintain Weight And Blood Sugar Levels

2. Monitor your cholesterol levels

Along with blood sugar levels and blood pressure you need to maintain your cholesterol levels well. If you are overweight try to shed the extra kilos. Your diet will influence your cholesterol levels. Eat a healthy diet which is high in fibre to keep cholesterol under control.

Also read: Black Chickpea For Diabetes: Control Your Blood Sugar Levels With Kala Chana; What Is The Right Time To Eat And How

3. Quit smoking

Smoking can make the condition worse. It can increase the complications of diabetes. To prevent diabetic retinopathy you need to quit smoking immediately. If you are too much addicted to tobacco use then you must seek a doctor for help.

Smoking an trigger the complications of diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Keep a check on the changes

If you are a diabetic you need to monitor the changes which are happening. Monitor your eyesight on a regular basis. If you experience any kind of blurriness or dark spots you must consult your doctor immediately. You should never ignore any eye condition if you are diabetic.

Also read: Monsoon Diet For Diabetes: Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels With Jamun; Know Other Health Benefits

5. Control blood sugar levels

The best way to manage diabetes is by controlling blood sugar levels. To prevent diabetic retinopathy as well you need to manage your blood sugar levels. Better blood sugar levels will result in reduced risk of diabetic retinopathy. You should keep a check on your blood sugars on a regular basis and eat a diet high in fibre to keep them under control.

Early prevention can help you control diabetic retinopathy and prevent vision loss. If you are a diabetic you must visit an eye doctor once a year. If you notice some problems related to vision you need to get yourself tested to avoid vision loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.