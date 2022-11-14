World Diabetes Day 2022: Superfoods That Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Diabetes: Vinegar improves pancreas function

How sensitive your cells are to insulin is referred to as insulin sensitivity. You may decrease insulin resistance and your chances of developing several illnesses, including diabetes, by improving it.

An important hormone that regulates blood sugar is insulin. It is produced in your pancreas and aids in the transfer of blood sugar to cells for storage. When cells lack the ability to utilise insulin properly, your blood sugar levels rise.

Your pancreas produces more insulin when it detects high blood sugar in order to overcome insulin resistance and lower your blood sugar. This is a typical complication of type 2 diabetes, the gradual loss of insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Additionally, long-term high blood sugar levels might harm organs and nerves.

Certain foods have been proven to help manage insulin sensitivity. Superfoods in particular are known for their many benefits on our bodies. In this article, we list superfoods that have been linked to improving insulin sensitivity.

World Diabetes Day 2022: Foods that help improve insulin sensitivity

1. Green tea

Nutrient practitioners like green tea and yerba mate enhance insulin signalling to lean tissue cells, reducing the likelihood that energy will be stored as body fat. For instance, glucose and insulin levels are lower when green tea is added to bread than when you only consume the bread.

2. Cinnamon

In order to control blood sugar, less insulin has to be produced from the pancreas when using cinnamon and other spices like fenugreek and turmeric. Cinnamon is a fantastic spice to add over higher-carb dishes like sweet potatoes or oatmeal because it facilitates the entry of glucose into cells where it can be utilised for energy.

3. Fatty fish

The omega-3 fats EPA and DHA, which are found in salmon and other fatty fish like mackerel, enhance cell health and make it easier for insulin to connect to receptors. This indicates that less insulin has to be produced by the pancreas in order to keep blood sugar levels within a safe range.

4. Blueberries

The abundance of bioactive antioxidants in blueberries enhances insulin action, perhaps by reducing inflammatory marker levels. Various other berries such as strawberries, raspberries, and so on may also be beneficial and may also act as a way healthier dessert option.

5. Green leafy vegetables

The antioxidant content of leafy greens including kale, collards, arugula, and chard is comparable to that of blueberries, which will lessen the glycemic response to meals with greater carbohydrate content. Particularly efficient and well-known as a diabetic, rainbow chard. Every meal should include a portion of leafy greens to increase insulin sensitivity and reduce your chance of developing diabetes.

6. Vinegar

As a result of improved pancreas function caused by vinegar, eating carbohydrates causes your body to release less insulin. This is helpful since the pancreas tends to release too much insulin when you consume high-glycemic carbohydrates like bread, cookies, or fruit juice, which is linked to inflammation and blood sugar abnormalities.

Add these foods to your daily diet if you are prone to diabetes or wish to improve your insulin sensitivity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.