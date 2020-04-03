Diabetes Prevention: Know What You Should Do To Control Your Risk

A healthy diet and lifestyle can help prevent diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that requires constant management. You need to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to avoid complications of diabetes. Several factors can put you at a higher risk of getting diabetes. Type-1 diabetes is a rare type that is difficult to prevent. Family history is one of the major causes of type-1 diabetes. Whereas, type-2 diabetes can be prevented with healthy diet and lifestyle changes. Several modifiable factors can contribute to type-2 diabetes including obesity, sedentary lifestyle and much more. Here are some tips you must follow to prevent type-2 diabetes.

Diabetes: How to prevent type-2 diabetes?

1. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise is essential for physical as well as mental health. It can also help you prevent diabetes. Exercise regulates the insulin sensitivity of the cells. Exercise regularly, you can start with simple exercises.

Exercise regularly to fight the risk of several diseases

2. Replace beverages with water

Most beverages and drinks you choose throughout the day are loaded with added sugar. Water is the best drink to choose from. Skip sodas or packed juices to avoid too much sugar intake. Drink more water throughout the day. It will also help in detoxification and help you keep various organs healthy.

3. Add more fibre to your diet

Fibre should be an essential part of your diet. It keeps your digestion healthy and also keeps you full for longer. Fibre also helps in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. It is also beneficial for your heart health and prevents weight gain.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity is linked with several health issues including a higher risk of diabetes. According to studies people with a healthy weight are at a lower risk of developing diabetes as compared to those who are obese.

Maintain a healthy weight to prevent diabetes

5. Do not ignore symptoms

Early detection helps control the condition effectively. Symptoms of type-2 diabetes include frequent urination, increased thirst, fatigue, blurry vision, slow healing of wounds, tingling in hands and feet, dark skin patches and increased hunger. If you are experiencing these symptoms you should seek medical help immediately.

