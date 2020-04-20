Diabetes Management: Follow These Tips To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels During Lockdown

Diabetes: Consume a healthy diet to maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Diabetes requires constant management. It is extremely important to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to prevent complications of diabetes. A healthy lifestyle is an effective way to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. During the lockdown, when you are staying indoor diabetics need to follow a few precautions to avoid any major fluctuations in blood sugar levels. In such a situation, a sedentary lifestyle can make the situation difficult for diabetes. From diet to exercise, here are some precautions diabetics can follow to maintain healthy blood sugar levels during the lockdown.

Diabetes management: Tips to maintain healthy blood sugar levels during lockdown

1. Consume a balanced diet

Diet plays a major role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. You should also focus on maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. A healthy and balanced diet will ensure the intake of all necessary nutrients and also promote a healthy weight. Add more fibre to your diet keeping glycemic index into consideration.

Diabetes: Add more fibre to your diet to maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Exercise regularly

Exercise can also help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. You can try exercising at home. But do not indulge in heavy exercises. Also, make sure that you do not exercise on an empty stomach or after consuming a meal.

3. Check your blood sugar levels constantly

To avoid any major complication check your blood sugar levels regularly. This will help you take all the necessary precautions at the right time. Also, keep in touch with your doctor for right guidance.

Check your blood sugar levels regularly during lockdown

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Keep all your medications

Due to the lockdown, it can be difficult to get every medicine instantly. Keep all your medicines in stock. Many also need insulin. Keep insulin ready to avoid any kind of emergencies.

5. Do not panic

Many are also dealing with mental health issues during lockdown. It is extremely important to maintain good mental health. Try different activities which can lift your mood. Also, try yoga or meditation to boost overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.