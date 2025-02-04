Diabetes And Stress: Here's The Link

When you have diabetes, it is important to keep your blood sugar levels within range, primarily to prevent complications associated with the condition. Uncontrolled diabetes can contribute to a range of serious health issues including heart disease, kidney damage, nerve damage and vision problems. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels helps prevent both short-term and long-term complications.

Several factors affect your blood sugar levels in more ways than one. One of these factors is stress. When you are stressed your body releases hormones that can raise blood sugar levels. Here, let's understand how stress is harmful to those with diabetes and ways to control it.

The link between stress and blood sugar levels

1. Cortisol and adrenaline

When you're stressed, your body releases hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. As a result, your blood glucose level increases if your body cannot adequately process it.

2. Insulin resistance

Chronic stress can contribute to insulin resistance. This can cause blood sugar spikes.

3. Stress eating

Stress can impact your eating patterns. Some people may eat more (often unhealthy foods), which can spike blood sugar, while others might lose their appetite, potentially leading to fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

4. Physical inactivity

Stress can affect motivation and energy levels, leading to low levels of physical activity. Less movement can contribute to higher blood sugar levels.

Tips to reduce stress and manage diabetes effectively

Try meditation and deep breathing exercises to reduce stress and anxiety.

Physical activity can boost your mood and energy levels and reduce stress. Try to incorporate at least 30 minutes of exercise into your daily routine.

Aim for 6-8 hours of quality sleep each night.

Limit caffeine and sugar intake. Opt for herbal teas and nutritious snacks instead.

Manage stress with these tips and control your blood sugar levels. Effective diabetes management is key to reducing the risk of complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.