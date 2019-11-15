Delhi Pollution: Can High Pollution Levels Affect Heart Health? Here's How You Can Beat Severe Pollution Levels

Delhi pollution: Severe pollution levels can affect your heart health as well

With rise in pollution the citizens of Delhi are facing many complications. Delhi's pollution has become severe. High pollution levels can affect the health of an individual in various ways. Not just lungs inhaling polluted air for long can affect any other essential organs. Exposure to polluted air can also negatively affect heart health of an individual. Delhi pollution levels have become so high that citizens need to follow prevention steps urgently. Air pollution can trigger the risk of heart diseases. It is harmful for an individual's heart health as well as one with a heart disease. Heart is one of the essential organs for heart. You need to control various factors which can negatively affect heart health. Read on to understand how air pollution can affect heart health explained by expert.

Delhi Pollution: Harmful effect of air pollution on heart health

Dr. Srinivasa Prasad explained, "90 % of people breathe polluted air worldwide, particularly in low resource setting. Air pollution is a complex mixture of particulate matters and gaseous components. Air pollution is the most important environmental risk factor contributing to global cardiovascular mortality and disability. Short term exposures to these fine particulate matters are shown to increase the risk of acute cardiac events like heart attack by 1 to 3 % within few days."

High Pollution: Exposure to polluted air can trigger the risk of heart diseases

How to preserve heart health from pollution?

To control the risk of heart diseases and other health hazards associated with increased air pollution there is an urgent need to take prevention steps. Simple modifications can help you safeguard yourself and your family from poor air quality. Dr. Srinivasa further explained the different measures to fight pollution and preserve heart health-

1. Important measures to avert these risks include wearing face masks and installing indoor air purifiers at homes

2. Using clean burning fuels, stoves and furnaces

3. Avoiding commutes during rush hours

4. Exercise particularly in non-crowded and non-polluted areas or try indoor exercising; maintain a healthy diet

Delhi pollution levels: You can add air purifying plant to your garden to kill indoor pollution

Photo Credit: iStock

Natural ways to fight high pollution levels

Some home remedies can help you deal with pollution levels easily. Some home remedies which might work may include-

Boost immunity to naturally fight the harmful effects of pollutants. You can make dietary changes to boost immunity and add foods rich in vitamin C, beta carotene, omega-3 and vitamin E to your diet. You can also jaggery to your diet. It is one of the most popular remedies for pollution. Keep air purifying plants inside your house.

(Dr. Srinivasa Prasad, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, ASTER RV Hospital, JP Nagar, Bangalore)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

