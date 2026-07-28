Delhi-NCR is witnessing heavy rainfall, with an orange alert raising concerns about waterlogging, traffic disruptions and weather-related illnesses. But while rain may offer temporary relief from dust and some outdoor pollutants, experts warn that monsoon weather does not automatically mean cleaner or healthier air. High humidity, water seepage and poor ventilation can create another problem indoors mould and fungal growth. For people with asthma, COPD or allergies, damp indoor environments and sudden changes in weather may trigger respiratory symptoms. Rain can temporarily remove some pollutants from the atmosphere, but the effect does not necessarily last. Once the rain stops, pollutants can accumulate again depending on traffic, wind and local weather conditions.

Can Heavy Rain Make Air Quality Worse?

Monsoon conditions can also increase humidity indoors, particularly when homes have water seepage, damp walls or inadequate ventilation. "Rain may temporarily wash some pollutants out of the air, but monsoon does not necessarily mean cleaner or safer air," says Dr Pradeep Bajad, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Why Is Indoor Air Quality A Concern During Monsoon?

One of the biggest concerns during prolonged wet weather is mould. High humidity, water leakage and damp conditions can encourage mould growth on walls, carpets, fabrics and other surfaces. Mould releases spores into the air, which can irritate the respiratory system. According to Dr Bajad, these spores can trigger:

Coughing

Wheezing

Nasal allergies

Asthma attacks

Respiratory irritation

People with existing asthma or allergic rhinitis may be particularly sensitive to these changes.

Don't Ignore Damp Walls And A Musty Smell

A constant damp smell inside the house may be more than just an unpleasant odour. It can indicate excess moisture and possible fungal growth. "If you see any mould, leaking or a constant damp smell, you need to fix it quickly," Dr Bajad advises. Damp areas should be cleaned appropriately, while the source of moisture or leakage should also be addressed. Simply cleaning visible mould without fixing the underlying dampness may allow it to return.

Why Thunderstorms Can Trigger Asthma

"Monsoon weather can also bring sudden winds and thunderstorms, which may disturb pollen and fungal particles and carry them deeper into the airways. This can be particularly problematic for people with asthma or allergic rhinitis. Someone who normally experiences mild seasonal allergies may notice increased sneezing, nasal congestion, coughing or breathing difficulty during such weather conditions," says Dr Bajad.

How To Keep Indoor Air Cleaner During Rainy Weather

Keeping the house dry and adequately ventilated is one of the simplest ways to reduce respiratory triggers during the monsoon. Dr Bajad recommends paying attention to areas that can accumulate moisture and ensuring that household ventilation systems are properly maintained. Air-conditioner filters, coolers and exhaust systems should be cleaned regularly to prevent the accumulation of dust, mould and other particles. Wet clothes should also not be dried in poorly ventilated rooms, as this can further increase indoor humidity.

Don't Add More Indoor Pollution

When it is raining heavily, people often keep windows and doors shut for long periods. However, this can allow indoor pollutants to build up. Smoke from cigarettes, incense sticks, mosquito coils and indoor cooking can worsen air quality, particularly in poorly ventilated spaces. People with respiratory conditions should therefore avoid exposure to these pollutants as much as possible.

Should Asthma And COPD Patients Take Extra Precautions?

Yes. People with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) should be particularly careful during changing weather and periods of poor air quality. "Patients with asthma or COPD should use their prescribed controller medications and keep their rescue inhaler with them," says Dr Bajad. However, patients should not change or stop their prescribed medication simply because symptoms improve. Any changes to long-term treatment should be discussed with their doctor.

Check Air Quality Before Outdoor Exercise

Heavy rain does not mean that outdoor air quality is always safe. People with asthma and other respiratory conditions should check the local Air Quality Index (AQI) before exercising outdoors. It may also be sensible to avoid intense physical activity near heavy traffic or waterlogged areas. Exercise itself is beneficial for overall health, but people with respiratory conditions should adjust the intensity and location of workouts according to their symptoms and environmental conditions.

When Should You Seek Medical Help?

Breathing problems should not be dismissed as a routine consequence of the weather. Urgent medical attention is needed if a person develops:

Breathlessness at rest

Severe or persistent chest tightness

Persistent wheezing

Bluish lips

Poor response to a prescribed rescue inhaler

Rapidly worsening breathing difficulty

Children with asthma or allergies may also require closer monitoring during periods of sudden weather changes. Delhi's heavy monsoon rain may temporarily clear some outdoor pollutants, but it can also create conditions that affect respiratory health, particularly indoors.

Damp walls, mould, poor ventilation and indoor smoke can all worsen air quality during the rainy season. People with asthma, COPD or allergic rhinitis should take extra precautions, maintain their prescribed treatment and check air quality before exercising outdoors.

Keeping homes dry, fixing leaks quickly, cleaning air-conditioner and cooler filters, improving ventilation and avoiding indoor smoke can go a long way towards protecting respiratory health during the monsoon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.