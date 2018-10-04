Dealing With Depression? These Small Dietary Changes Could Improve Your Mental Health

Depression and diet are closely related to each other.

Diet is an extremely important component of mental health. Depression and diet are closely related to each other. Several studies have found that people who eat a poor-quality diet that was high in comfort food like pasta, burgers, chips, sugary foods, processed meat, chocolates, sweet desserts, fried food, refined cereals and high-fat dairy products were more likely to report symptoms of depression. The good news is that the people who eat a healthy diet rich in fresh fruits, dark green leafy vegetables and fish were less likely to being depressed. We all should keep in mind that quality matters over quantity especially when it comes to what we eat, quality really, really matters. Moreover, some of these small changes in your diet may help you to decrease your symptoms and have a positive effect on your daily life.

Foods to include in your diet if you are suffering from poor mental health:

1. Brain-healthy fats: Some of us think that including fat in your diet can have negative effects on our body. But it is important to distinguish between healthy and unhealthy sources of fat. Healthy fats like those found in nuts, eggs, avocados, olive oil, cheese, whole grains and fish are crucial for brain health and may play an important role in fighting depression.

2. Green vegetables: Dark, green, fresh and leafy vegetables like watercress, spinach, mustard greens, lettuce, broccoli, kale are important for preventing or treating depressive disorders. These vegetables are rich in folate and a water-soluble B vitamin. Low folate levels have been linked to depressive symptoms and poor response to antidepressants.

3. Seeds: Including healthy seeds in your diet like flax seeds and chia seeds are fantastic additions to your diet if you are struggling with depression. As an added benefit, these two types of seeds are particularly great sources of Omega-3 fats. Along with these two nutrient dense seeds you can even include pumpkin or squash seeds for better overall health.

4. Poultry: Chicken, fatty fish like salmon and turkey are undoubtedly great sources of lean protein that can help to stabilize blood sugar levels and keeping your mood well-balanced during the day. In addition to being trusted sources of lean protein, turkey and chicken breasts are known to provide high amounts of tryptophan as well.

5. Bananas: A single banana contains about 22 percent of your daily vitamin B6, a nutrient that helps your body make the neurotransmitter serotonin, high amounts of potassium and low serotonin levels that are linked to depression.

Some common foods which you should avoid:

Sugar

Alcohol

Refined grains

Caffeine

Comfort food should be strictly avoided

