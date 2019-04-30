Daily Skincare Routine Made Easy With These Dermatologist Recommended DIY Tips

Highlights Cleanser, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen are 3 most important products These 4 can be applied one after the other at morning and at night They are enough to meet your daily skincare needs

For working women, especially mothers, finding the time to have a proper skincare routine can be difficult. Amidst constantly running around to prepare meals, taking care of kids and meeting work deadlines, skincare of working women can definitely go for a toss. Making daily skincare routine easier is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia, who takes to Instagram to talk about how effective skincare routine does not take more than 10 minutes, or even lesser, and every woman must take out the time to take of these basic day-to-day skincare needs.

Also read: What Is Skin Fasting? Know How It Helps Heal Your Skin

Skincare Tips for women in hectic schedules

"Beauty is something which many women want to achieve, but then don't prioritise it as it may seem to be very stressful. So, let's make way to make beauty easier for us," says Dr Kiran while giving the following tips:

1. Your skincare regimen, both at morning or at night, should not take more than two minutes. There is no need to have expansive skincare routines which requires a waiting period of half an hour between each step. Every step can simply be done one after the other and then you can go ahead with your daily chores and work commitments.

2. Keep your skincare routine to nothing more than three or four steps. Cleanser, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen are the only four essential skincare products that you need daily to maintain your skin health. Applying these, one after the other, will not take more than 30 to 40 seconds or two minutes at the max (if you give time for the sunscreen to absorb on your skin).

Taking care of your skin is an important part of self-care and self-love

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 7 Daily Skincare Tips You Must Follow This Summer

3. The same routine needs to be repeated at night. You can add some sort of sleeping mask on before bedtime if you want. "Generally, sleeping mask are not required. Make your skincare routine easy for yourself and figure out what works the best for you," says Dr Kiran in her video.

4. You don't need to work on all of your skincare concerns at once and can take care of them one by one, if that suits you. You might have wrinkles, pigmentation, acne, marks, scars and much more. Instead of dealing with all of your concerns at once, give 3 months time to deal with one of these concerns. Dealing with all of them at once may require you to use a lot of products, while targeting only one or two at a time may require you to use only 3 products at day and at night. There are also a number of multi-factorial ingredients that can work on more than one skincare concern at once. Talk to your dermatologist about them.

Also read: At What Age Should You Begin With Anti-Ageing Skincare Routine?

5. Keep some skincare products with you on-the-go. This includes face wipes when your skin feels oily or sunscreen when you're in the car. Likewise you can also keep your moisturiser handy and even a face mask.

Beauty isn't just about keeping up your standard. It can also be about self-care and self-love. Taking out a little time for self-care daily, and one hour in a month dedicated to your skin will make you feel confident and beautiful.

(Dr Kiran Lohia is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.