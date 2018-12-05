7 Hacks To Rescue Your Skin From Damage Caused By Drinking And Smoking

Make sure you cleanse your skin daily to reduce damage caused by alcohol and smoking

Highlights Wear heavy moisturisers that are loaded with antioxidants Wear your sunblock, irrespective of the occasion At night, remove all the makeup from your face

Every now and then, you give in to indulgence and drink alcohol and even smoke in the name of fun. This usually happens during the wedding season or during parties thrown by your near and dear ones. At times, you resort to alcohol and smoking to seek comfort during stressful times. But living in a city like Delhi, where pollution levels are extremely high and air quality index remains consistently in the poor or worse categories, such indulgences can be a little too dangerous for our skin and overall health.

It is thus important to know some hacks which can either reduce the amount of damage caused by such indulgences, or make them less severe. Helping us with this concern is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi, who shared tips on "bad habits done right" on her Instagram feed. Keep reading to know them...

Simple hacks to to reduce the damage done by alcohol and smoking on your skin:

1. Make sure you cleanse your skin daily. Wear heavy moisturisers that are loaded with antioxidants in the form of Vitamin C, Vitamin E, pomegranate extract, etc.

Also read: Beware! Do Not Buy Skincare Products If They Contain These Ingredients

2. Wear your sunblock, no matter what. Irrespective of what occasion you are attending, whether it is at daytime or not, you must wear sunblock.

3. At night, remove all the makeup from your face. Use alpha hydroxyl acid infused products to deep cleanse and exfoliate your skin. You can also use retinol for night time cleansing.

For a healthy and glowing skin, you need to quit smoking and drinking

Photo Credit: iStock

4. You can also use supplements like glutathione, oral sunscreen and Vitamin C to ensure healthy skin even when you are indulging in habits like alcohol and smoking.

Also read: 7 Simple Ways To Help You Quit Smoking

5. It is important to know that no variety of alcohol is good for your skin or your health. So even if you are indulging, make sure you do it in limited quantities. Always try and stay away from mixed drinks and try not to have different varieties of alcohol at the same time.

6. Stick to one drink at a time to minimise the damage caused by alcohol to your health. Opt for more paleo-friendly drinks like vodka or tequila.

7. People who smoke must be aware of the fact that smoking is killing your skin. It can create a grey overcast on your skin, cause wrinkles, darken your lips and severely dehydrate your skin. Try to cut down on smoking as much as possible, especially because there's enough smoke in the outside environment.

Also read: 6 Negative Effects Of Smoking During Pregnancy

(Dr. Kiran Lohia Sethi is a dermatologist at Isya aesthetics Pvt Ltd)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.