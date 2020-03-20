Coronavirus: Missing Gym Already? Vicky Kaushal Shares Video Of Working Out At Home; This Is The Perfect Motivation You Need, Watch Video

Watch video of Vicky Kaushal exercising at home during coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has affected several countries all over the world. To control the spread social distancing has been advised. Coronavirus can spread easily from an infected person to others. Self-isolations and quarantine are being practised. From schools to gyms, every place has been shut down. Are you sitting at home and worried about your fitness goals? You can still stick to your fitness routine during coronavirus outbreak. Exercising at home is an effective way to keep you on the move. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is also maintaining his fitness goals while staying at home.

Coronavirus: Vicky Kaushal shares video of working out at home

The Uri actor is giving some major fitness goals straight from his home. The actor shared a video on Instagram, in which he is lifting weights.

"Ab dumbbell hoga!" Vicky captioned the video. From the past few days, the actor has been sharing Instagram stories and posts with gym equipment and him working out.

This is the perfect weekend motivation you are looking for. Sweat it out just like Vicky!

Tips for working out at home amidst coronavirus outbreak

It is extremely important to avoid crowded places to fight against the coronavirus. Here are some tips for you to exercise at home-

Start your day with some exercise: It will give you a kick start and keep you energetic throughout the day Take small breaks: Small breaks in between to beat laziness and will help you burn calories throughout the day Search for quick workouts video from the internet which will require less time You can also encourage your family members to work out with you. It will keep you motivated.

