Vicky Kaushal Performing Leg Press Will Make You Hit The Gym This Weekend; Know Benefits Of This Exercise

Vicky Kaushal shares a video of performing leg press

Are you skipping gym regularly but you still want to achieve your fitness goals? With a drop in temperature, you might be skipping exercise. The cold weather makes it difficult to workout daily. But here is some weekend motivation for you. Your favourite Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal just shared a video from his gym routine. This is the right motivation you need to start this weekend to stick to your fitness goals. Vicky Kaushal is currently ruling many hearts with his good looks and perfect physique. The actor went under complete transformation for his film Uri. Vicky's fitness level is an inspiration for many.

In the video shared by Vicky on his social media handle, you can see him performing leg press. In the video, Vicky is performing the exercise with heavy weights. Leg press is an exercise of legs which helps in building key muscles in the legs. Leg press offers many benefits, especially to the legs. Here are some amazing benefits of leg press and reasons why you must try it just like Vicky Kaushal.

Leg press helps in toning leg's muscles

Photo Credit: iStock

Benefits of leg press-

1. It is a great exercise for leg day. Leg days might be a little difficult for you. Leg press can be a perfect fit into your leg day routine. It will help you warm up your legs

2. It can be a great alternative to squats. On some days when you want to skip squats, you can go for leg press but sometimes.

3. There are multiple variations of leg press which you can try

4. It is extremely good for runners

5. It helps you build muscular legs. You would experience more strength in your legs and lower body

Not just Vicky Kaushal stars like Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi and many cricketers add leg press to their fitness routine. But never perform this exercise on your own. Always perform this under your trainer's guidance. Also, choose the tight weight according to your body. Everyone has a different body structure and fitness level. So, choose the weight carefully as suggested by your trainer. If not performed correctly it can even lead to serious injury. Do not use too much weight during the initial stage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.