Coronavirus: How To Use Hand Rubs And Sanitisers For COVID-19 Prevention?

Coronavirus: You need to use sanitiser whenever you are travelling

An important step of coronavirus prevention is washing hands with soap and water, or using hand rubs or alcohol-based sanitiser when the former is not available. Experts say that you must use a sanitiser with 70 to 80% alcohol content. Alcohol in sanitisers is effective in killing different types of microbes, including both viruses and bacteria. Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, says that alcohol rapidly disinfects and kills the virus instantly. Barring spore-forming bacteria, alcohol-based sanitisers can kill all kinds viruses and bacteria.

Coronavirus prevention: How to use hand rubs and sanitisers for prevention?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has provided guidelines as to how to use hand rubs for prevention of COVID-19. Duration of the entire procedure should range from 20 to 30 seconds.

Use hand sanitiser whenever soap and water are not available

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Take a palmful of santiser in a cupped hand. Cover all surfaces.

2. Rub hands palm to palm.

3. Put right hand over left hand. Rub in-between the fingers and vice versa.

4. Rub palm to palm with fingers interlaced.

5. Rub back of fingers with opposing palms with fingers interlocked.

6. Rub right thumb rotationally with left palm and vice versa.

7. Rotationally rub right palm with clasped fingers, backwards and forwards, and vice versa.

8. Once dry, your hands are safe and protected.

Times when should you use a sanitiser

You need to use sanitiser whenever you are travelling

After touching any surface that could be contaminated

Before and after communicating with someone who is sick.

Other points to note

Your hands are dry before you use a sanitiser

Do not wash your hands after using sanitiser

The sanitiser should absorb in your skin

Regular washing of hands, staying at a distance from people who are coughing or sneezing, avoiding crowded places and using hand sanitiser are considered to be some of the most effective tips for prevention of the deadly coronavirus.

(Dr Laxman Jessani is Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.