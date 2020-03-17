Coronavirus: WHO Launches #SafeHands Challenge To Prevent Coronavirus; Know Why Handwashing Is Important

Coronavirus: Handwashing can help prevent spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus was first discovered in December 2019 in humans. This virus has now affected several countries all across the world. Maintaining personal hygiene is an effective way to control the transfer of effective droplets from one person to another. It has been advised to wash hands frequently to get rid of the virus that may be present on your hands. The World Health organisation has launched the Safehands challenge to promote the power of clean hands to fight coronavirus. WHO has asked individuals to join the challenge and share videos of washing hands.

Coronavirus: #SafeHands Challenge by WHO

A video shared by the World Health Organisation has invited people to take the safe hands challenge. In the video, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization mentions that there are several practical measures you can take to protect yourself from the new coronavirus. One of the most important is regular, safe and effective hand hygiene using soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub. In the video, he has also demonstrated the right way to wash hands. "You too can have safe and clean hands anywhere. Now I am calling on the world to take the WHO Safe Hands challenge to be ready for coronavirus," Ghebreyesus adds.

Through another tweet, he has also nominated celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra to take the SafeHands challenge.

Why hand washing is important?

Coronavirus can spread from infected droplets if transferred from an infected person to healthy individuals. Inhaling these droplets or touching any surface which may contain the virus can infect you.

Coronavirus: Wash your hands with soap and water or use a sanitiser frequently

WHO urges you to wash hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub. Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

