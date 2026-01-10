Cold Wave: How To Stay Warm From The Inside Out; A Detailed Guide

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for several parts of the northern and central Indian states. The report mentions that cold wave conditions are likely to extend till at least January 14. "Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Odisha, North Interior Karnataka on 10th & 11th; Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar on 10th and Rajasthan during 11th -14th January," the IMD report mentioned. Every year, the northern and central parts of the country witness a significant drop in temperatures. These extreme weather conditions can particularly affect vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

During winter season, bodies become more susceptible to cold-related ailments. Prolonged exposure to cold can lead to conditions such as hypothermia, frostbite, and exacerbation of respiratory issues. Winter illnesses, including seasonal flu, pneumonia, and bronchitis, are also more prevalent during this time. The cold can weaken the immune system, making individuals more vulnerable to infections and illnesses. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain body warmth to ensure optimal health and well-being. Staying warm helps in regulating body temperature, reducing the risk of cold-related illnesses and injuries. It also promotes better circulation and enhances immune function, which is vital for fighting off infections.

A complete guide to staying warm from the inside out

1. Dress in layers

Base layer: Start with moisture-wicking thermal underwear to keep your skin dry.

Start with moisture-wicking thermal underwear to keep your skin dry. Middle layer: Wear insulating materials such as wool or fleece to trap heat.

Wear insulating materials such as wool or fleece to trap heat. Outer layer: Choose a windproof and waterproof jacket to protect against harsh weather, especially before stepping out

2. Keep your extremities warm

Head : Wear a hat or beanie to retain heat, as a good portion of body heat escapes from your head.

: Wear a hat or beanie to retain heat, as a good portion of body heat escapes from your head. Hands: Use insulated gloves or mittens; mittens generally provide more warmth.

Use insulated gloves or mittens; mittens generally provide more warmth. Feet: Invest in thermal socks and insulated boots to prevent heat loss through your feet.

3. Stay hydrated and nourished

Warm beverages : Drink hot drinks like herbal teas, warm water, or soups to keep your body warm from the inside.

: Drink hot drinks like herbal teas, warm water, or soups to keep your body warm from the inside. Nutrition: Consume hearty, nutrient-dense foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals. Foods like root vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole grains can provide energy and warmth.

4. Stay active

Engage in physical activity to increase blood circulation and body warmth. Simple exercises, indoor workouts, or even household chores can help keep your body temperature up.

5. Use heating methods wisely

Home heating: Keep your living space warm using heaters, but ensure proper ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide buildup.

Keep your living space warm using heaters, but ensure proper ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide buildup. Warm clothing at home: Wear warm quilts, shawls, or blankets when resting or sleeping to maintain body warmth.

6. Healthy sleep environment

Make sure your bedroom is adequately heated and use flannel sheets and extra blankets to stay warm while sleeping.

7. Take vitamin D supplements

During winter, sunlight exposure may be limited, leading to lower vitamin D levels. Supplements can help support your immune system.

8. Limit alcohol consumption

Alcohol can provide a false sense of warmth while actually lowering body temperature and impairing judgment regarding exposure to cold.

9. Respond to warning signs

Be aware of symptoms of cold stress, such as shivering, slurred speech, confusion, or exhaustion. Seek medical attention if these symptoms occur.

During cold months, it's essential to take proactive measures to stay warm and protect your health. By dressing appropriately, maintaining nutrition and hydration, staying active, and keeping your living environment warm, you can safeguard against the adverse effects of cold weather. Taking these precautions not only helps in ensuring comfort but also significantly reduces the risk of winter illnesses and health complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.