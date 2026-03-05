Chile Becomes First In The Americas To Eliminate Leprosy, WHO Verifies

In a major global public health milestone, Chile has become the first country in the Americas to be officially verified by the World Health Organization (WHO) for eliminating leprosy disease. The certification recognises decades of sustained public health efforts, strong surveillance systems and continued commitment to controlling the disease even when cases became rare. According to the WHO and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Chile has reported no locally acquired cases of leprosy for more than 30 years, with the last known case recorded in 1993.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae. It primarily affects the skin, peripheral nerves, eyes and respiratory mucosa. Although curable, untreated leprosy can cause severe disabilities, nerve damage and social stigma.

Chile's achievement makes it the second country in the world to receive WHO verification for eliminating leprosy, after Jordan achieved the same status in 2024. Public health experts say the milestone demonstrates that with sustained political commitment, early diagnosis, universal access to treatment and robust surveillance systems, even ancient diseases that have plagued humanity for centuries can be eliminated.

Chile's Historic Achievement In Disease Elimination

The WHO verification follows a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an independent panel of experts. At the request of Chile's Ministry of Health, WHO and PAHO reviewed epidemiological data, surveillance systems, case management protocols and long-term sustainability plans to confirm that the country had successfully interrupted local transmission.

Officials confirmed that Chile's health system remains capable of detecting and responding to imported cases, ensuring that the disease does not re-establish local transmission.

The recognition highlights more than three decades of sustained public health vigilance. Even after local transmission stopped, leprosy remained a notifiable disease in Chile, meaning healthcare providers were required to report any suspected cases to authorities. This continued monitoring helped maintain clinical awareness and rapid response capacity despite the rarity of the disease.

Also Read: Leprosy-Free India Mission: Government To Ensure Free Screening And Treatment Nationwide

Understanding Leprosy And Its Health Impact

Leprosy is one of the oldest known infectious diseases and is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae. The disease progresses slowly, often with an incubation period of around five years, though symptoms may take up to two decades to appear.

Common symptoms include:

Skin lesions that are lighter or darker than surrounding skin

Loss of sensation in affected areas

Nerve damage leading to muscle weakness

Eye problems and, in severe cases, blindness

If untreated, leprosy can lead to permanent disabilities due to nerve damage. However, it is fully curable with multidrug therapy (MDT), which has been widely used since the 1980s. The treatment regimen typically combines antibiotics such as rifampicin, dapsone and clofazimine, which effectively eliminate the bacteria and stop disease progression.

Global Progress Against Leprosy

Global efforts to combat leprosy have significantly reduced the disease burden over the past several decades. According to the WHO, 172,717 new cases were reported worldwide in 2024, indicating that the disease still persists in several countries. Despite this progress, leprosy remains a major public health challenge in parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America, where delayed diagnosis and limited healthcare access can allow transmission to continue.

The disease is classified as one of the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), a group of infections that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations living in poverty. To address these challenges, the WHO launched the Global Leprosy Strategy 2021-2030, which aims to interrupt transmission, reduce disabilities and eliminate stigma associated with the disease.

Why Chile's Success Matters

Chile's achievement demonstrates that eliminating leprosy is possible through long-term commitment to public health infrastructure and disease surveillance.

Key factors behind the country's success include:

Continuous surveillance: Health authorities maintained strict reporting systems and monitoring even when cases became extremely rare.

Health authorities maintained strict reporting systems and monitoring even when cases became extremely rare. Early diagnosis and treatment: Rapid detection and access to multidrug therapy helped prevent further transmission.

Rapid detection and access to multidrug therapy helped prevent further transmission. Strong public health systems: Integrated healthcare services ensured that even remote communities had access to treatment and follow-up care.

Integrated healthcare services ensured that even remote communities had access to treatment and follow-up care. Global partnerships: International collaborations, including programmes led by WHO and PAHO, provided technical guidance and access to free treatment.

Since 1995, the WHO has coordinated programmes that provide multidrug therapy free of charge to countries worldwide, which has played a major role in reducing leprosy prevalence. Experts say Chile's success sends a powerful message that neglected diseases linked to poverty can be eliminated with sustained commitment and investment in public health.

Also Read: 25 Districts In Gujarat Bring Leprosy Cases Below Elimination Threshold

Challenges That Still Remain

Despite global progress, eliminating leprosy entirely remains a challenge. Several factors continue to hinder disease control efforts:

Delayed diagnosis, which allows ongoing transmission

Persistent stigma, discouraging people from seeking treatment

Weak surveillance systems in some regions

Limited awareness among healthcare workers

In addition, many people affected by leprosy continue to face social discrimination even after they have been cured, highlighting the need for broader societal awareness and inclusion.

Chile's verification by the WHO as the first country in the Americas to eliminate leprosy marks a historic achievement in global health. The milestone reflects decades of coordinated efforts involving government leadership, strong healthcare systems and international collaboration. While the disease continues to affect thousands worldwide, Chile's success demonstrates that elimination is achievable with sustained surveillance, early diagnosis and universal access to treatment.

As countries work toward the WHO's goal of interrupting transmission by 2030, Chile's experience provides a valuable model for strengthening health systems and advancing the global fight against neglected tropical diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.