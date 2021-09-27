Chikoo, Nuts And Ghee: Rujuta Diwekar Recommends Adding These Superfoods To Your Diet While Working From Home

Add fibre-rich foods to your diet to stay healthy during the pandemic

Are you facing health issues while working from home? You are not alone in this. Since the lockdowns began, work-from-home has become a routine for many. That has aggravated various lifestyle problems. From eye strain to digestive issues, the list goes on. So, how can you solve these problems? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests three important foods that can help fight these problems. According to her, these foods are affordable, accessible and tasty. The list includes chikoo, chana and ghee.

3 foods you should add to your diet while working from home

Rujuta shared these tips in a social media post. Here are the broad categories of foods you should include in your daily diet:

A serving of fresh fruits is what Rujuta recommends in your daily diet. But she has specified the kind of fruits you should include. Add fruits that are regional, in season and are available in the local market. How can fruits help you beat the fatigue from your work-from-home schedule? Fruits are rich in fibre, which eases digestion. It provides antioxidants, which fight the harmful free radicals in the body. Fruits are also rich in probiotics that help nourish the good bacteria in the gut. Rujuta's personal pick is a serving of chikoo because this fruit is available in most parts of the country.

Fruits are loaded with fibre and essential nutrients

Photo Credit: iStock

The second food on Rujuta's list is nuts. Nuts are helpful in restoring bone health. Physical activity has been reduced these days. This often leads to a loss in bone mineral density. Symptoms include changes in period pattern, excessive bleeding, headaches during premenstrual syndrome and a flabbier appearance. In order to repair this damage, Rujuta wants you to include nuts in your daily diet. They are a good source of minerals, amino acids (proteins), fibre and vitamins. She picks local varieties of chana or chickpeas. They are rich in vitamin B6 that is especially helpful for bone density repair. Here are more benefits of having nuts.

3. Ghee

Ghee has a special place not only in Indian cuisine but also in traditional healing and repairing applications. Ghee contains short-chain fatty acids. This helps in digestion. It also helps reduce stubborn fats in the thigh and belly region. Probiotics in ghee help boost gut health. Ghee can also bring back the satiety signal in your metabolic processes. Essential fatty acid in ghee also helps reduce eye strain.

Here is Rujuta's video:

Include these food items in your daily diet to stay fit while working from home.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.