Central Council For Research In Ayurvedic Sciences, Anuvadini AI Bring Ayurveda Research In 13 Languages

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) under Ayush Ministry on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Anuvadini AI, a platform designed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Ministry of Education.

In a significant step toward making information about evidence-based Ayurveda accessible across linguistic barriers, the initiative aims to expand public access to evidence-based Ayurveda knowledge across India.

Under this MoU, Anuvadini AI will facilitate the translation of CCRAS's research outputs and educational materials into 13 regional languages, including Hindi, ensuring that evidence-based Ayurveda knowledge reaches every corner of the country.

Professor Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS, stated that the collaboration reflects CCRAS's commitment to ensuring that the outcomes of Ayurveda research benefit not only the academic community but also citizens across the country in respective languages.

Anuvadini AI focuses on translating technical, scientific, and governance-related knowledge into various Indian and foreign languages through artificial intelligence.

Its objective is to ensure that credible, research-based information is accessible to citizens regardless of linguistic or regional background.

Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar, CEO of Anuvadini AI, emphasised that the platform was developed specifically to support such collaborations, where technology helps make knowledge more accessible, equitable, and empowering for society.

In the future, the initiative may also extend to foreign languages, beginning with languages of countries where the Ministry of Ayush and CCRAS have established Ayush Chairs, thereby expanding the global accessibility of authentic Ayurveda knowledge, according to an official statement.

CCRAS, with its network of 30 institutes across 25 states in India, conducts and publishes scientific research in Ayurveda sciences.

Under the MoU, Anuvadini AI will facilitate translation of these research outputs and educational resources into 13 regional languages, helping extend the reach of authentic Ayurveda knowledge to a wider range of the population and reduce the risk of misinformation.

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