Celebrity Fitness Trainer Demonstrates "Cardio On The Go" Workouts

Maintaining a good and healthy lifestyle is the key to a long life. Besides following a nutritious dietary regimen, it is also important to pay attention to workouts. Hitting the gym regularly can result in umpteen benefits for your body. But in trying to strike the right balance between our professional and personal lives, exercise often takes a backseat for many of us. However, it is crucial to devote at least an hour to physical training every day for better bodily functions. Wondering how to incorporate workouts into your daily routine? Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has the perfect solution for you. Sharing a video on Instagram, Yasmin displayed a range of cardio aerobics that can easily be executed anytime, anywhere and that too minus any equipment.

“Cardio on the go!! Join me for a quick cardio blast that will get your heart pumping in no time! This series can be done anywhere, anytime, and needs zero equipment,” read her caption. Let's get into the details, shall we?

1. Knee To Knee Kick

This physical activity is a great way to burn calories and improve coordination. You need to bring your knees close to your chest and touch it with your elbow. In the next step, extend your legs in the front and try to touch it with your hands.

2. Invisible Ball Slams

Imagine doing ball slams but without the gym ball. Jump up and down, visualising that there is a ball in your hands. It is a full-body workout that enhances your cardiovascular endurance.

3. Side Lunge Left/Right

To pull off this exercise, bring up your knee diagonally across your body and then down again. Repeat on both the left and right sides. Side lunges boost flexibility, and improve balance and stability.

4. Spiderman Tempo

Imagine yourself to be a superhero and work on your legs in the form of a crawling posture. Bring your legs back and forth in motion, just like Yasmin in the video.

As per Yasmin Karachiwala, the workouts need to be performed for 30 seconds and should be repeated for three rounds.

