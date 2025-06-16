Cardio Vs. Weight Lifting: Why Not Both? How To Incorporate Both To Your Routine Today

Both cardio and weight lifting are healthy forms of exercise, and ideally, they should be combined for a balanced fitness routine. Cardio like walking, cycling, or swimming, strengthens the heart and lungs, burns calories, and boosts endurance. Weight lifting or resistance training, on the other hand, builds muscle, strengthens bones, and enhances metabolism. When practiced together, they complement each other, improving overall physical health, supporting fat loss, and helping prevent injury. The key is to balance the two based on your fitness goals and lifestyle. Read on as we discuss benefits of both these workouts and how to do so.

Benefits of practicing cardio and weight lifting

1. Improved heart health

Cardio boosts cardiovascular function by increasing your heart rate and circulation. It helps reduce blood pressure, improves oxygen delivery throughout the body, and lowers the risk of heart diseases.

2. Increased muscle strength and bone density

Weight lifting strengthens muscles and bones. It's especially important for maintaining bone density as you age, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

3. Better weight management

Cardio burns a significant amount of calories during the workout, while weight lifting boosts your resting metabolic rate by increasing lean muscle mass, helping you burn more calories throughout the day.

4. Enhanced endurance and stamina

Regular cardio workouts improve aerobic capacity, helping you perform daily tasks with less fatigue. Strength training, meanwhile, supports your muscular endurance, so you stay stronger for longer.

5. Fat loss and body recomposition

Cardio aids in burning fat, and strength training preserves or builds lean muscle. Together, they help reshape your body more effectively than either method alone.

6. Better blood sugar and insulin control

Both cardio and resistance training improve insulin sensitivity and help regulate blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

7. Reduced stress and improved mood

Exercise, especially when varied with cardio and strength, boosts the release of endorphins. This helps in reducing stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression.

8. Improved mobility and flexibility

Cardio keeps your joints moving and your body agile. Weight training helps support joints with stronger muscles, improving balance and reducing the risk of injury.

How to incorporate both into your routine today

Begin by exercising three to five days a week, alternating between cardio and weight training. This gives your muscles recovery time and keeps your heart active regularly.

You can do cardio and strength on separate days or combine them in one session.

If you combine both in one session, start with the one that matches your goal. Want to lose fat or improve heart health? Start with cardio. Want to build muscle? Start with strength.

Whether it's brisk walking, cycling, dancing, or skipping, pick something that doesn't feel like a chore. That way, you'll stick with it longer.

Exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, and deadlifts work multiple muscles at once, giving you more bang for your time.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is a great way to combine cardio and strength in short bursts.

If you're just starting out, a personal trainer can help you build a plan that fits your goals and correct your form to avoid injuries.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.